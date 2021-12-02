Kelly Osbourne Just Slammed a Tabloid for "Fat Shaming" Her

Kelly Osbourne is not taking a recent email she received sitting down. As reported by E! News, on Nov. 30, Osbourne shared an screenshot of an email she says she received from the National Enquirer to her Instagram Story. The email said to be from the publication explained that the tabloid magazine was planning to run a story about Osbourne's weight that the former reality star described as "fat shaming." Not only did Osbourne tell her followers that they should feel free to respond to the email themselves, she also shared an update on how she's been feeling recently that gives insight into why the email would be so upsetting. Read on to see what she had to say.

Osbourne claimed the tabloid emailed her for comment on a story about her weight.

Osbourne's Instagram Story has since expired, but Today reports that the screenshot of the email she posted read that the National Enquirer "is preparing to publish a story which reports Kelly Osbourne has put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year." It continued to say that the article "quotes sources who said the former Fashion Police star has been dealing with the stress of her relapse by eating and doctors who said the resulting weight gain has left her at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus." Osbourne relapsed in April of this year after being sober for nearly four years, as reported by Page Six.

She accused the outlet of "fat shaming" her.

Along with the screenshot of the email, Osbourne wrote on Instagram, "This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis. Feel free to email [editor-in-chief] Dan [Dolan] and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."

Osbourne also talked how hard the past several months have been for her. "This past year has been the hardest year of my life," she wrote. "I was compliantly [sic] and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that's all that should matter."

Best Life has reached out to the National Enquirer and Dolan for comment but has not yet received a response.

Mom Sharon Osbourne also admonished the outlet.

In a post on Twitter, Osbourne's mother, Sharon Osbourne, shared a message directed at Dolan. She wrote that the story was being justified by sources claiming they were worried about Osbourne catching COVID, but "the world is worried about catching covid – fat, thin, old, young." She also wrote about how worries about body image can affect young girls' mental health.

"Kelly has had a particularly bad year," Sharon continued. "She has taken a step back from the public eye to work on herself. She is doing amazingly well and our family is very proud of her."

Osbourne has been outspoken about both her weight and sobriety.

Osbourne has been open about her weight, her sobriety, and her overall health on social media and in interviews. She's talked about undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, which she described as "not a quick fix" on the Hollywood Raw podcast (via People).

She also spoke to Extra in April about losing 90 pounds. "Everyone was so, like, caught up in how, how I look. They never asked me how I felt," she said. "And the truth is I was so f***ing happy and I felt amazing … I did it for me. I did it because I wanted to live. What I saw in the mirror… I wanted the body to match the mind, because I, I spent so much time working on my mind and then I spent a year working on my body and now it's about the soul… did the mind, the body, now the soul."

Of relapsing, she told Extra, "I'm that girl that when everything is going great I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal."

Recently, Osbourne celebrated being five months sober in a post on Instagram. "Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!!" she wrote on Oct. 27. "I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming."

