Jordana Brewster Just Revealed the Subtle Paul Walker Tribute in "F9"

Lia Beck
June 21, 2021
When it comes to the Fast and the Furious franchise, Brian O'Conner's presence will always been felt. Paul Walker starred as Brian in six Fast and the Furious movies. And following his death in 2013, his character was written out of the main storyline rather than killed off. Now, with the release of F9 coming on June 25, actor Jordana Brewster, who plays Brian's partner Mia, has shared the way she honored her late co-star in the ninth installment. The tribute is small and subtle, so you'll have to pay close attention for it when you watch the film.

Brewster and Walker played love interests in the movies.

Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster in "Fast & Furious 6"
Universal Pictures

Brewster has appeared in six of the nine Fast and the Furious movies, and plays Mia Toretto, the sister of Vin Diesel's character, Dom. She also ends up coupling up with Brian. Following Walker's death in a car accident, it was written into the story that Brian retired from the action to settle down with his family. He and Mia have two kids, Jack and Olivia.

Brewster honored Walker through his character.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with E! News at the premiere of F9 on June 18, Brewster shared that she had bracelets made for the movie that give a subtle shoutout to Walker. The bracelets, which she wears as Mia, have the names of Brian, Olivia, and Jack on them. She also shared that she kept the bracelets "as mementos" after filming wrapped.

Walker and Brewster had feelings for each other off-screen.

Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster in 2009
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the E! News interview, Brewster opened up about how she and Walker felt about each other at different points in the series. When she was asked about the director of the first film, Rob Cohen, revealing that Walker had a crush on her during the early days, Brewster responded, "Aww," and said that while she wasn't aware, she had similar feelings at a later time. "I had a crush on him from [movie] four to, like, seven," she said. "I never got to tell him that, but I think on many levels he knew."

Brewster considered Walker her closest friend from the franchise.

Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, and Vin Diesel in 2008
Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis via Getty Images

In the past, Brewster shared that Walker was the co-star she had the closest relationship with on set. "I love Vin, I love Michelle [Rodriguez] … but my friendship with Paul was definitely the highlight because he was the best guy," Brewster told ABC News in 2017. "So, the bond I had with him was definitely the best part."

