Culture

See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The actor and her wife Alexandra Hedison attended the Cannes Film Festival together.

By Lia Beck
July 7, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
July 7, 2021

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.

RELATED: 15 Onscreen Couples You Totally Forgot Dated in Real Life.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison attended the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival.

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021
JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

The opening film of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Annette, is a musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a standup comedian and opera singer whose lives change when they welcome a daughter with a mysterious gift. On the red carpet, Foster and Hedison, who've been married since 2014, were seen chatting with Cannes director Thierry Frémaux and French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot. They were also spotted sharing a kiss inside of the Annette screening.

Hedison's look stood out for bucking a long-standing Cannes trend.

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021
Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

Over the years there has been talk of Cannes having a rule that women attending the festival must wear heels rather than flats. As reported by The New York Times, in 2015 several women were turned away at premieres for not wearing heels. Frémaux later denied that this was a rule, but apparently officials at the festival were enforcing it as though it was one. So, it stands out that Hedison went for flat gold sandals at this year's festival with her navy gown. As for Foster, she did opt for heels with her white embellished Givenchy dress.

Foster is receiving an honor at Cannes this year.

Thierry Frémaux, Jodie Foster, Alexandra Hedison, Roselyne Bachelot, and Pierre Lescure at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Foster is not in any of the films or on the jury this year. Instead, she's attending because she's being honored with a special award: an honorary lifetime achievement Palme d'Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Along with Foster, Italian director and writer Marco Bellocchio is also being honored.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Foster and Hedison made another public appearance earlier this year.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison virtually attending the 2021 Golden Globes
NBC

Earlier this year when major red carpet events like Cannes still were on hold due to COVID, Hedison and Foster made an appearance together virtually. At the Golden Globe Awards in March, Foster won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Mauritanian. When she accepted the win, Foster and Hedison were shown sitting on their sofa in fancy pajamas with their dog. Both women were shocked when Foster won. "No way! Are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake," the actor said.

RELATED: See a Rare Glimpse of Julia Roberts' 14-Year-Old Son.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Demi Moore and daughters Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah Willis model white Andie swimsuits
    Demi Moore and daughters Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah Willis model white Andie swimsuits
    Culture

    Demi Moore & Her Daughters Star in New Ad

    The family is modeling for a swimwear brand.

  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Bridget Malcolm attends the 2020 Australian Fashion Laureate Awards on December 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Bridget Malcolm attends the 2020 Australian Fashion Laureate Awards on December 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
    Culture

    Former Victoria's Secret Model Reveals Why She Quit

    She stopped before becoming an angel.

  • See Sylvester Stallone With His Daughters
    See Sylvester Stallone With His Daughters
    Culture

    See Sylvester Stallone With His Daughters

    The family just celebrated his 75th birthday.

  • Madonna
    Madonna
    Culture

    16 Celebs Who've Been Banned From Talk Shows

    From Hugh Grant to all of the Kardashians.

  • A healthcare professional giving a man COVID-19 vaccine while he sits in his car
    A healthcare professional giving a man COVID-19 vaccine while he sits in his car
    Health

    How Much Each Vaccine Protects Against the Delta Variant

    Studies show each shot is somewhat reduced.

  • Cropped shot of an unrecognizable man using a smartphone while sitting indoors
    Cropped shot of an unrecognizable man using a smartphone while sitting indoors
    Smarter Living

    If You See This on Your iPhone, Don't Click It

    Experts say it could get you in a lot of trouble.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group