See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison attended the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival.

The opening film of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Annette, is a musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a standup comedian and opera singer whose lives change when they welcome a daughter with a mysterious gift. On the red carpet, Foster and Hedison, who've been married since 2014, were seen chatting with Cannes director Thierry Frémaux and French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot. They were also spotted sharing a kiss inside of the Annette screening.

Hedison's look stood out for bucking a long-standing Cannes trend.

Over the years there has been talk of Cannes having a rule that women attending the festival must wear heels rather than flats. As reported by The New York Times, in 2015 several women were turned away at premieres for not wearing heels. Frémaux later denied that this was a rule, but apparently officials at the festival were enforcing it as though it was one. So, it stands out that Hedison went for flat gold sandals at this year's festival with her navy gown. As for Foster, she did opt for heels with her white embellished Givenchy dress.

Foster is receiving an honor at Cannes this year.

Foster is not in any of the films or on the jury this year. Instead, she's attending because she's being honored with a special award: an honorary lifetime achievement Palme d'Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Along with Foster, Italian director and writer Marco Bellocchio is also being honored.

Foster and Hedison made another public appearance earlier this year.

Earlier this year when major red carpet events like Cannes still were on hold due to COVID, Hedison and Foster made an appearance together virtually. At the Golden Globe Awards in March, Foster won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Mauritanian. When she accepted the win, Foster and Hedison were shown sitting on their sofa in fancy pajamas with their dog. Both women were shocked when Foster won. "No way! Are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake," the actor said.

