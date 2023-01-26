6 Celebrity Couples Whose Relationships Survived Cheating Scandals

It's painful when a relationship ends due to infidelity, and it's probably even more painful when that infidelity is plastered in headline form across magazines and the internet. Over the years, many Hollywood couples have split up after a cheating scandal, including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Jude Law and Sienna Miller, and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. But some pairs have powered through their issues, staying together despite confirmed cheating on one or both sides. Read on for six celebrity couples whose relationships survived a cheating scandal.

1 Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart married model Eniko Parrish in 2016, and they have two children together: son Kenzo and daughter Kaori. (Hart also has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.) As she recounts in his Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don't [Expletive] This Up (via Essence), in 2017, Parrish learned that Hart had cheated when someone DMed her a video of her husband and another woman on Instagram. She was pregnant with their first child at the time. Although he initially denied the accusations, as reported by Us Weekly, Hart later admitted his infidelity and publicly apologized in an Instagram video addressed to his wife and children. Per People, he also claimed that an unidentified person was attempting to extort him with the video.

Despite how publicly this all played out, the couple has stayed together. Parrish opened up about why in Hart's docuseries. "This was a bad one. This was major," she said. "Nine years and I think looking forward, it'll be better. I believe in second chances. I'm all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you're out, you're out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we're good."

2 David Boreanaz and Jaime Bergman

Bones star David Boreanaz has been married to his second wife, model Jaime Bergman, since 2001, and they have two children. But in 2010, the actor released a statement to People acknowledging that he had had an affair, prompted by the then-anonymous woman threatening to go public herself. "Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities. I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible," the statement reads. It also confirmed that they were determined to stay together. "We're working on our marriage," Boreanaz continued. "We're working on repairing what has been damaged so badly."

Days later, Radar published text messages that Boreanaz was alleged to have exchanged with Rachel Uchitel, who was then best known for her affair with married golfer Tiger Woods. To Us Weekly, Uchitel claimed that the messages were "not authentic," but she also issued a statement to the outlet through her lawyer confirming that she had "had a romantic relationship" with the SEAL Team star and "understood that he was unhappy in his marriage and had been for some time and … had reason to believe that he intended to separate from his wife." The statement additionally claimed that Uchitel had been the one to end their relationship.

Bergman stood by Boreanaz, and a year later, he reflected on how they weathered the storm as a team.

"[It became] a bonding experience, in the long run," the actor told TV Week (via Hello!) in 2011. "In a sacred ground like marriage, you find yourself out of it at certain times for reasons unknown that can be destructive."

3 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen married in 2013 and just recently added another member to their family. Daughter Esti Maxine was born in January 2023, joining son Miles and daughter Luna. The couple initially met several years before they made it official, first getting together on the set of Legend's 2006 music video, "Stereo."

During a 2020 appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Legend admitted to being unfaithful in early relationships. "Especially in my twenties," he said. "Part of it, I escaped technically cheating by kind of keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating. You can try to get off on technicalities… I was dishonest and selfish and just enjoyed this new attention I was getting."

Legend was 28 when he met Teigen, a fact which did not escape his wife. "'especially'?? the other [expletive] is the 10's and 30's so u better be talking the tens, idiot," she tweeted, along with a screenshot of an article about Legend's comments. Whether they were truly exclusive in the early days or not, Legend and Teigen are obviously still going strong today.

4 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine tied the knot with Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2013. They're parents to daughters Dusty and Gio, born in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

In September 2022, just a few days after Prinsloo revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's third child, model Sumner Stroh claimed in a TikTok that she had been having an affair with the singer. As reported by Us Weekly, two other women went public with their own claims that they had exchanged intimate messages with Levine. He responded in a statement to TMZ, claiming that he "did not have an affair," but had "crossed the line during a regrettable period of [his] life."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

He and Prinsloo remain together and are anticipating adding another member to their family—a situation that's likely complicated by Stroh's claims that Levine once asked permission to name that new baby after her.

5 Beyoncé and Jay-Z

One of the wildest celebrity stories to come out over the past decade has to be the security video of Beyoncé's sister Solange physically attacking her brother-in-law Jay-Z in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala. Fans found it hard to believe that she would have done so for no reason, and they got some form of confirmation of their theories with Beyonce's 2016 visual album, Lemonade. Several lyrics and visuals from the acclaimed record hint to her husband since 2008 cheating on her.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Though it's still widely debated who the rapper was seeing, Jay-Z opened up about what led him to that point in a 2017 interview with The New York Times Magazine. He said that therapy helped him to understand that had been putting up a facade. "You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happen? You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect," he said. "In my case, like it's, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity…"

The two superstars did not break up, as you surely know, and are now parents to three children: 11-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

6 Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie

Laura Louie got to know Woody Harrelson beginning in 1987, when she became his personal assistant. Over time, their relationship turned romantic, and they were a serious item in 2002, when a scandalous story broke. The Cheers star had had a wild night with three women, one of whom took news of the foursome public. Regardless, Louie stayed with the actor, and they married in 2008.

Harrelson reflected on that point in his relationship with Louie in a 2017 piece for The Hollywood Reporter. "Laura—this really gives you a sense of the depth of her compassion—what she said to me after finding out was, 'That must be really hard for you, to have this [expletive] exposed,'" he said. "She just said that. Now that doesn't mean she wasn't upset. How did I apologize? You know, just your standard Texan grovel. But she forgave me, and we're still together." The couple now have three daughters and over 20 years of marriage under their belts.