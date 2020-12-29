Jessie J Defends Herself After False Reports About Her Rare Disease

On Dec. 28, reports came out that singer Jessie J had been hospitalized after waking up unable to hear or walk. But after feeling like headlines dramatized her situation, Jessie J is speaking out about her Meniere's disease diagnosis and clearing up what actually happened.

To clarify the situation, Jessie J reposted part of an Instagram Live video she initially shared on Dec. 27. The video details her experience of waking up with strange symptoms and going to see a doctor. This time, though, she added text over the video to point out what was misconstrued and also wrote a lengthy caption explaining her diagnosis further.

Jessie J woke up on Dec. 23 with two surprising symptoms.

In the video, Jessie J says she woke up the day before Christmas Eve and "felt like [she] was completely deaf in [her] right ear." She also "couldn't walk in a straight line." In a comment added to the video, the "Domino" singer notes that she walked into a door.

According to Mayo Clinic, Meniere's disease "is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss." The disease usually only affects one ear. Symptoms of Meniere's disease include episodes of vertigo that typically last between 20 minutes and several hours, nausea from the vertigo, hearing loss, ringing in the ear, and a feeling of fullness in the ear. Mayo Clinic explains that treatments can help with the symptoms and minimize long-term effects.

She went to a doctor and received a diagnosis quickly.

"It just threw me off," Jessie J explains in her video. "On Christmas Eve, I was literally in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?'" At this point, the 32-year-old notes in text on the video that she "never said [she] was hospitalized."

She continues, "I'm grateful that I went early and, you know, they worked out what it was real quick. I got put on the right medicine, and I feel much better today … I'm super grateful for my health."

She chose to clarify things because she felt the press published "a very dramatic version of the truth."

In the caption of the re-posted video, Jessie J wrote, "I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different. BUT… Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I'm not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight." She added that she doesn't "want anyone thinking [she] lied about what actually happened."

She wasn't able to sing right away.

Jessie J's Instagram Live was posted only a couple days after she received her diagnosis, and she explained that she wasn't able to sing at full capacity yet; though she did sing quietly in the original video. "I've just been laying low in silence," she says. "That's the first time I've been able to sing and actually bear it. You can hear I'm not very good at singing loud yet."

"I just miss singing so much and being around… anyone," she added with a laugh.

The English pop star ended her caption by thanking fans for their support and saying she hopes that her story will raise more awareness about Meniere's disease. She added, "It's been a weird yEAR for all of us. (Had to)."

