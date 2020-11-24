This Is Who Is Replacing Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"

When Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer of the age 80 earlier this month, fans around the world were in mourning. Trebek, who started hosting Jeopardy! all the way back in 1984 when the revival first debuted (the original version ran from 1964 to 1965), will go down as one of the most beloved game show hosts in history. And you could certainly say he's irreplaceable. However, he made it clear during his final year of life that the show must go on after his death. While producers are still looking to determine who will be permanently replacing Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!, they have announced the first interim host—and they found the perfect person for the job: Ken Jennings will guest host when Jeopardy! resumes production on Nov. 30. Read on to find out who else could take over, and for more on Trebek's choice, check out This Is Who Alex Trebek Wanted to Replace Him as the Next "Jeopardy!" Host.

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family—starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced," the official Jeopardy! account tweeted on Nov. 23.

They also shared a brief statement from the show's executive producer Mike Richards. "Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," he said. "We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved."

Jennings is the undeniable champion of Jeopardy!, holding the all-time record for most consecutive games won (74). He responded to the news on Twitter, saying, "There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January."

After Jennings, there will be a series of guest hosts to-be-announced before a permanent replacement is chosen, according to the show. On Nov. 23, comedian Dane Cook, who's been on the show before, revealed that he too had been approached for the temporary gig.

"I got a call from my team today about guest hosting an episode of @Jeopardy and would I be interested in that if they can put something together. I could barely spit out, 'WHAT IS.. YES?' quick enough," he tweeted. "I hope this can happen. I would love to honor Alex Trebek in that fashion!"

Trebek's last episode will air on Dec. 25 and the 37th season of Jeopardy! will return to ABC in Jan. 2021, with Jennings at the podium. Time will tell who will be replacing Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! permanently.

Of course, Jeopardy! isn't the only game show that has continued without its star host. Read on for other game show replacements, and to see Jeopardy! fans' top pick, check out This Is Who Fans Want to Succeed Alex Trebek as Host of "Jeopardy!"

1 Family Feud

Family Feud first aired in 1976 and was hosted by Richard Dawson until 1985. It took a brief hiatus before its revival in 1988, when it was hosted by Ray Combs. When Combs left in 1994, Dawson was brought back for the 1994-1995 season. Then, in 1999, Family Feud retuned again, and has been hosted by Louie Anderson (1999-2002), Richard Karn (2002-2006), John O'Hurley (2006-2010), and Steve Harvey (2010-present). And for more classic moments from this beloved series, check out 25 Wrong "Family Feud" Answers That Are Totally Hilarious.

2 Wheel of Fortune

They may feel like the OGs, but Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who have been with Wheel of Fortune since 1983, weren't the first stars of the show. When the show debuted in 1975, Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford were busy asking contestants if they wanted to buy a vowel and turning letters, respectively. And for more on how White and others remember Trebek, check out Ryan Reynolds' Last Conversation He Had With Alex Trebek.

3 The Price Is Right

When The Price Is Right first debuted in 1956, it was hosted by Bill Cullen. Then, it was revamped in 1972, which is when Bob Barker took over, hosting until 2007. Since then, Drew Carey has been running the show. And for more entertainment news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

In its more than two decades on air, the U.S. version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has been hosted by a handful of people. When it debuted in 1999, Regis Philbin hosted the network series, holding court until 2002. When a daily version debuted in 2002, Meredith Vieira took the helm. In 2013, she was replaced by Cedric the Entertainer, who was replaced with Terry Crews in 2014. The Bachelor boss Chris Harrison was the final host of the syndicated series, taking over in 2015 and hosting until its cancellation in 2019. However, earlier in 2020 it was announced that ABC would be renewing Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? for a 21st season hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. And for more iconic moments from this series, Can You Answer These Million-Dollar "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" Questions?