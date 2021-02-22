Culture

Jennifer Lopez Posts Heartfelt Message for Her Twins' 13th Birthday

The star's children became teenagers today and she celebrated with a bittersweet post.

February 22, 2021
Jennifer Lopez is officially a proud mom to two teenagers, as twins Max and Emme just celebrated their 13th birthday! And according to the star's Instagram posts, the party started early in the day. Lopez surprised her son and daughter before they were even fully awake with a luxurious breakfast in bed and shared all of her feelings about them growing up so fast with her followers. Keep reading to see how big Lopez goes for birthdays, and for more famous offspring, check out 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents.

Lopez treated her twins to breakfast in bed.

Jennifer Lopez with Max and Emme on their 13th birthday
JLo/Instagram

On the morning of Feb. 22, the star shared videos and photos to her Instagram feed and Instagram story of her waking up Max and Emme (who also goes by the nickname Lulu) with a luxurious birthday meal of Fruity Pebbles pancakes, confetti waffles, eggs, and bacon. (Pancakes and waffles? Now that's a special occasion.) Lopez also serenaded them with a bit of the song "Good Morning" from the movie Singin' in the Rain, and gave them each a birthday card with heartfelt words of pride and love.

She recalled the day they were born, 13 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez daughter Lulu on her Instagram
JLo/Instagram

"Do you know how proud I am of you? Who you've grown into? I remember yesterday carrying both of you home from the hospital," she said to her newly minted teens, miming holding the two babies to her body, "like this, in the middle of a snowstorm!"

Max and Emme were born "just after midnight" on Feb. 21, 2008 in a Long Island hospital, per Reuters. They were Lopez's first children; their father, Lopez's then-husband Marc Anthony, already had three children from previous relationships. "I’ve been very career-oriented my whole life and very focused on my own world and my own life, and all of a sudden the focus just shifts," Lopez told People a few weeks later. "It’s like, ‘Whoosh!’ I want to do everything for them."

Every mom can relate to the conflicting emotions Lopez shared in her caption.

Jennifer Lopez's son Max in birthday Instagram
JLo/Instagram

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" she wrote. "OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since… I’m feeling so many emotions this morning…so very emotional today… so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze [sic] time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls…who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways…your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever… #13 #happybirthdaycoconuts #love #happiness #maxandlulu"

Though he isn't in the birthday post, the twins are close with Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez and their children
arod/Instagram

In a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, per Hello!, Lopez remembered being struck by her kids' instant rapport with her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. "It was like no, they really, they really liked him," she said. (Lopez and Anthony split in 2014. Rodriguez also has two daughters from his first marriage.)

The actor also said that Max and the former pro baseball player have a special relationship. Last summer, Rodriguez even gifted Max with a goldendoodle puppy the family would go on to name Tyson. You can see him cuddling up to Lopez in the birthday videos.

