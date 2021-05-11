The rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting back together have had fans going wild online over every new morsel of information that comes out. Neither Affleck nor Lopez has commented directly on what exactly the status is between them, but now we have the next best thing: a comment from Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon. During a May 11 interview on the Today show, Damon shared his thoughts on the Bennifer rumors, after the hosts pulled it out of him.

Read on to see what Damon had to say and to find out more about Affleck and Lopez's reunion.

At first, Matt Damon said he wouldn't comment on the rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Damon was on Today to promote his new movie Stillwater and was appearing via a video call from Australia. But, before hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb would ask him about the film, they said there was a "very important topic" to talk about: Bennifer.

Damon responded, "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that."

When the hosts asked how he found out about Affleck and Lopez, he said he heard Guthrie and Kotb talking about it on the show. "I just heard you guys," he said. "I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I've heard about it."

But then Damon said he hopes it's true.

Guthrie asked what Damon thought once he heard them talking about the reunion, and he said simply, "It's a fascinating story." It seemed like he was going to stop there, but he then added, "I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Damon and Affleck have been friends since they were children growing up together in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They went on to enter the entertainment business together, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 for their film Good Will Hunting.

Rumors about Affleck and Lopez began in April.

In late April, it was reported that Lopez and Affleck had a visit at her home in Los Angeles. Both of the actors were seen riding in Lopez's SUV, but not at the same time. A source told People that the two were friends and had been friends since their relationship ended in 2004.

Then, on May 10, multiple sources reported that Affleck and Lopez vacationed together in Montana. The Daily Mail published photos of them riding around in a car together and getting off of a private plane as they arrived back in Los Angeles. A source told People of the reunion, "They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

The couple first dated back in the early 2000s.

Bennifer became the most talked about couple in Hollywood when they got together in 2002. They starred in the films Gigli and Jersey Girl, and Affleck also famously appeared in Lopez's music video for "Jenny from the Block." They got engaged, but postponed their wedding in Sept. 2003, and later called off the relationship altogether in early 2004.

In the time since their breakup, both Affleck and Lopez got married and had children. Lopez married singer Marc Anthony and welcomed twins Max and Emme. Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner and they had three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Both marriages ended in divorce.

Now, Affleck and Lopez are both newly single. Most recently, Affleck was in a relationship with actor Ana de Armas, his co-star in the upcoming film Deep Water, but they split in January. As for Lopez, she was engaged to former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but they announced their breakup in April.

