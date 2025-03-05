In the fight against preventing dementia, one thing has become clear through research: Inflammation is a significant risk factor. Scientists have been studying inflammation in the brain and its effect on neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. And, in a brand-new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers have found that long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen, may be linked to a lower risk of developing dementia. Here's the details on this latest study and how the results can apply to your daily life.

Researchers Find Long-Term Use of OTC NSAIDs Can Lower Dementia Risk

The study, published March 4, 2025 by researchers at the Erasmus Medical Center and Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands, was a large-scale population-based look at 11,745 adults. Fifty-nine percent of the participants were female, and the mean age was 66.

The researchers looked at these individuals' NSAID use and association with dementia risk over an average of 14.5 years using pharmacy records and other methods.

Researchers found that people who used NSAIDs for more than 24 months had a 12% lower risk of developing dementia compared to non-users.

However, short-term use—less than two years—was not associated with any protective effects.

Essentially, the study found that the amount of NSAIDs taken over time didn't impact participants' dementia risk—it was only the duration of use that mattered.

""Sustained suppression of harmful inflammatory processes might be more beneficial in the prevention of dementia rather than short-term intensive suppression," the study authors explain.

Unlike past research featuring observational and short-term trials, this study is one of the first of its kind to find a connection between long-term, steady use of NSAIDs and dementia risk.

"Our study provides evidence on possible preventive effects of anti-inflammatory medication against the dementia process," said lead author Dr. M. Arfan Ikram of Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam. "There is a need for more studies to further consolidate this evidence and possibly develop preventive strategies."

What Does This Mean For You?

These new findings add to a growing body of research on dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and their link to inflammation in the brain and body.

Since these diseases have no known treatment, it's efforts like this that are getting us closer to finding a cure.

However, you shouldn't just start popping ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs every day. As the researchers caution, taking NSAIDs can have side effects, such as stomach ulcers, kidney problems, and cardiovascular complications.

"Although our results are an indication of the important role of inflammation in the treatment of dementia, they do not justify the recommendation of long-term treatment with NSAIDs for the prevention of dementia, given its potential adverse effects," the study authors write.

You should talk with your doctor to weigh the potential benefits and risks of taking ibuprofen or another anti-inflammatory drug.

That said, there are plenty of other ways to potentially lower your inflammation. Evidence suggests lifestyle habits such as exercise, eating a Mediterranean-style diet, and logging quality sleep have also been linked to lower dementia risk.