Save Big on Groceries: 12 Items You Should Never Pay Full Price For

Grocery shopping is not cheap. According to NerdWallet , food prices have jumped 26% since the start of 2020. While inflation is cooling, consumers are still feeling the financial burden of putting food on the table. Reasons for the continued high price of food vary from disruptions in chain supplies due to extreme weather and disease that have impacted livestock and crops and higher production costs. Greed is another factor contributing to soaring grocery bills, according to some politicians.

“Grocery prices skyrocketed during the pandemic, and in many cases, they’ve kept going up, even though the pandemic is over,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in a recent Senate hearing . “Grocery prices are up because of good old-fashioned corporate price gouging,” Warren said. “And they can gouge consumers on prices because there’s only a small number of companies controlling every level of the food chain.”

Shoppers are looking for relief anywhere they can and cutting back. One way to do so is by finding great deals and alternatives to costly items. Here are 12 things to never pay full price at the grocery store that can drastically reduce your bill.

RELATED: This Grocery Store Is Cutting Prices on Hundreds of Items.

1. Baby Food Shutterstock Like everything else, baby food prices have increased, putting financial strain on parents. Not only is it costly, but a study finds that almost two-thirds of baby food in grocery stores is unhealthy. But there is a solution–make your own. “I used to buy this stuff until I reached my third kid,” Christine Ashby, creator of the popular YouTube channel Frugal Fit Mom, said in a video . “From a cost-savings standpoint, I started making my own baby food, and I realized how freaking easy it was.” She explained she would cook sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and frozen peas until they were soft. Then, she would put everything into a blender with water. She would make a batch a week and freeze it. “It is so much cheaper,” she said.

2. Bagged Potatoes Shutterstock Buying a five-pound bag of potatoes at the grocery store is a great way to stock up on a household staple, but always check the bag's weight. It’s often less than advertised, meaning you’re paying more than you should. You shouldn't pay full price if you think you’re getting a five-pound bag, but it’s only four pounds. The Deal Guy suggests bringing a small luggage scale to the store to weigh the bagged items to ensure what you’re getting and what you should be paying for.

3. Baking Supplies Shutterstock Pantry staples are ideal to buy in bulk because they have a longer shelf life and are cheaper, so consider a warehouse club or a discounted store like Dollar Tree for your baking needs. “Baking supplies can really add up if you complete a baking haul on one trip to another store,” Sarah Jankowski , Director of User Growth and Integrated Marketing at Shopkick , tells us. “Regularly stock up on flour, sugar, vanilla, chocolate chips, etc. at these stores. Bonus = you’ll never run out of sugar when you’re really craving cookies.”

4. Bottled Water Shutterstock Bottled water can be expensive at grocery stores, but it does go on sale around holiday weekends and big events like the Super Bowl, so stock up, but be mindful of the expiration date. RELATED: 6 Ways to Save at Kroger.

5. Boxed Snack Muffins Shutterstock Everyone loves snacks, but Entenmann's Little Bites muffins are too expensive at a grocery store. You can find them much cheaper at Target or Walmart. The Frugal Fit Mom is adamant against buying them at the store and suggests making your own. “If you don’t want to make muffins from scratch, no sweat,” she says. Instead, she recommends buying a muffin mix “where you’ll get way more” for less.

6. Cereal Shutterstock Cereal is an essential pantry item in many households, but it’s not the cheapest breakfast option. Inflation has increased cereal costs and sales have been falling as a result. But there are ways to get around the expensive price tag. Usually, coupons are available for cereal; try a generic brand, use a grocery store app to get cash back, or look for clearance deals.

7. Gift Bags Shutterstock It might be convenient to pick up a gift bag while grocery shopping, but the Frugal Fit Mom says it will cost two to three times more than buying one at a dollar store. Dollar Tree has gift bags starting at $1.25, which is much kinder to your wallet.

8. Granola Shutterstock No matter how you eat granola, it’s a healthy snack loaded with health benefits, but it’s pricey. “These store-bought granolas are so expensive,” Frugal Fit Mom says. Instead, try making it yourself. You’d get much more at a lower price. RELATED: The 5 Germiest Items in the Grocery Store.

9. Holiday Decor and Items Shutterstock The Frugal Fit Mom recommends waiting to purchase holiday items and decor at grocery stores until after the holiday. They will be heavily discounted immediately afterward, so celebrate the next day, or if you’re super organized, hold onto them for the following year.

10. International Food Items Shutterstock The international food section in a grocery store carries a variety of spices, sauces, and different items, but it’s overpriced. Skip that aisle and instead visit your local ethnic grocery store, the Deal Guy states. “You will save substantial amounts of money very quickly,” he said. “The quality is also better at those specialized stores,” he added.

11. Kitchen Items Shutterstock Grocery stores will often carry needed kitchen supplies like cookware, but the Frugal Fit Mom says you can find those items elsewhere for much cheaper. “Kitchen supplies are typically a no-no at a grocery store,” she explains. “Things like this storage container. I am telling you this is the same as the one I picked up from Dollar Tree for $1.25.

12. Quantity Deals Shutterstock The 10 items for $10 deals. Most of the time, you don’t need to buy 10 of whatever is on sale. The items are usually advertised, so you can still get the sale price without buying much. “If you look closely at the price, and how they will be rung up by the cashier, or even a self-checkout option, you can usually score that $1 per item price for however many you buy,” according to the Deal Guy.







