4 Houseplants That Absorb Moisture in Your Bathroom and Look Beautiful

Even if you have a green thumb, finding the right plant for each room in your house is no simple task. No matter how beautiful, you can’t select your plants based on aesthetic value alone: You’ll also need to consider the various conditions that will allow your plant to thrive.

Humidity levels, like light conditions and watering needs, are high on that list. That’s exactly what makes it so difficult to find the perfect plant for your bathroom, which can feature excessive moisture.

RootGrowings , a company devoted to "helping you find the right houseplant" recommends four plants in particular for this challenging space. These houseplants "not only enhance your bathroom decor, but also work tirelessly to reduce moisture, humidity, and the potential for mold," they recently told their 264,000 followers in a recent TikTok post.

Ready to get started? These are the four houseplants that will bring both form and function to your bathroom by absorbing moisture.

1 | Boston fern Shutterstock The first plant RootGrowings recommends is the Boston fern, an ornamental plant bursting with bright green fronds. "This luscious, feathery fern is not only a visual treat but also a humidity hero. Placing a Boston fern in your bathroom can significantly reduce moisture levels, creating a more comfortable environment," the TikTok post says. suggests planting your Boston ferns "indoors in bright, indirect sunlight away from drafty doors and heating vents. Provide as much humidity as possible and carefully monitor the soil to ensure plants stay consistently moist." MiracleGro suggests planting your Boston ferns "indoors in bright, indirect sunlight away from drafty doors and heating vents. Provide as much humidity as possible and carefully monitor the soil to ensure plants stay consistently moist."

2 | English ivy ArtBackground / Shutterstock If you’re looking for another "moisture-busting" plant to put in your bathroom, RootGrowings next suggests English ivy—both easy to care for and able to thrive in warm, humid environments, This particular plant is "known for its trailing vines and elegant leaves," the post says. "English ivy is an excellent choice for bathrooms. It’s not just about aesthetics—this plant actively absorbs moisture, helping to combat humidity and in turn reducing the risk of mold growth."

3 | Snake plant Shutterstock / Vitaliy Kyrychuk Snake plants are another plant known to absorb moisture from the air, and according to RootGrowings, they're an ideal addition to any bathroom without windows. "No light? No problem," another TikTok post says. "Get two snake plants (excellent at tolerating low light). Put one in the bathroom and one in a bright spot. Swap them occasionally, about once every two months."