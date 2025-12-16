7 HomesGoods Items to Never Buy, According to Pro Designers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You might already know what interior designers buy at HomeGoods, but you should also educate yourself on what they recommend staying far away from. Phoenix Grey, aka Design Daddy, is a professional interior designer and social media influencer who regularly shares videos on Facebook. In a new Facebook Reel, he offers his professional opinion about the biggest no-nos to stay away from at the home decor mecca. “This is what I’d never buy at Home Goods as an interior designer,” he says in the video. Here are the 7 items to never buy at HomeGoods, according to an interior designer.

1 Any “Mirror Decor”

One category to avoid altogether? “Any mirror decor, and especially whatever this is,” he says, holding up a large mirror decoration in the shape of lips.

2 Lamps with Feather Shades

Another item to stay away from? “Lamps like these that literally just collect dust,” he says, holding up a lamp that has what appears to be a feathered lampshade that would be virtually impossible to clean.

3 Beaded Throw Pillows

While HomeGoods is where most interior designers recommend shopping for reasonably priced throw pillows, there are some items to avoid. “Have you ever sat on a beaded pillow? They’re so uncomfortable,” he exclaims, holding up a beaded bow pillow. “No one needs this, and they get everywhere and they fall apart.”

4 All the Iridescent Glass Decorations

A popular section at HomeGoods, and one that children (including my own) tend to gravitate toward, is the one housing all the iridescent glass pieces. “Do I even need to say anything? Like this entire table?” he says, pointing to a bunch of items.

5 Overly Delicate Glassware

While there are many high-quality glasses and dishes to choose from at HomeGood, avoid selecting anything too thin or likely to break. “Like, this is so delicate. Who’s gonna wash this?” he asks, holding up a pretty goblet.

6 No Rae Dunn

One of the most popular farmhouse designers is one he doesn’t recommend splurging on. “And don’t come for me, but anything Rae Dunn,” he exclaims, holding up two pig decorations emblazoned with Rae Dunn font.

7 Especially, Avoid the Rae Dunn Mugs

And, especially not a Rae Dunn mug. “Like really, fighting for equality one mug at a time,” he sarcastically says, holding up a Rae Dunn “Equality” mug. A few followers did in fact, disagree with him. “I love my Rae Dunn coffee mugs,” one wrote. “Rae Dunn is nice. I don’t care what anyone says,” another said.