11 Best New HomeGoods Fall Basket and Storage Finds Under $25

Shop 11 HomeGoods fall basket and storage finds under $25, from wire drawers to tech valets.

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Every year, around the time when school starts, I get an overwhelming urge to organize my home. From under the bathroom sinks and inside the kitchen pantry to the children’s rooms, I obsessively begin a purging process that involves at least a few trips to my local HomeGoods for supplies. The home store is an excellent resource for storage and organizing essentials, including bins, baskets, and shelves. And the best thing is, most of them are super cheap. What should you shop for on your next organization adventure? Here are 11 of the best new HomeGoods fall basket and storage finds under $25.

1 Under Bathroom Sink Drawers

A lot of people just shove crap underneath their bathroom sink, and it ends up a tragic mess. These wire units have two drawers and are perfect for storing paper towels, tampons, toilet paper, or cleaning supplies. They are $24.99 each.

2 A White Drawer Unit

I also found this white drawer unit, which can stand alone or be used under a bathroom or kitchen sink. It has a larger, covered drawer and a smaller top drawer that is easy to grab. Get it for $24.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Gold Glass Organizer

This tabletop gold metal organizer from C&C California is so elevated-looking. It is perfect for your bathroom countertop, vanity, or dresser, and it offers three shelves of storage. I would use it for skincare or perfume, but you could really use it for almost anything.

4 A Drawer Organizer with Several Compartments

This acrylic Martha Stewart Home set of two multi-purpose drawer organizers has six little compartments and one larger one for organizing knick-knacks in your drawers. Get it for $14.99.

5 Tribal Looking Baskets with Handles

HomeGoods has the best assortment of baskets in every shape, size, pattern, color, and design imaginable. I loved these tribal-looking baskets with handles if you are looking for various sizes that are pretty enough to be exposed.

6 A Tech Valet

Keep all your gadgets in one place with the Tech Valet. This $12.99 item has compartments for your wallet, keys, and gadgets, and offers a design that streamlines charging cables. It’s great for an office, nightstand, or kitchen.

7 Storage Bags

If you want to seriously organize clothing or household linens, grab a bunch of these Martha Stewart Jumbo Storage Bag sets. Each comes with two large storage bags for $12.99. I use these to keep bedding sets together and stack them in my linen closet.

8 Plastic Organizing Bin Sets

No matter the shape or size you need, HomeGoods has a plastic bin set for it. My store had tons of options at a variety of price points, all under $25 for multiple bins.

9 Office Organizing Essentials

Get your office organized with a few great items at HomeGoods. There is an entire section of options in several design aesthetics, depending on what you are looking for. I love this blue-and-white striped magazine box for $14.99.

10 Wicker Baskets

Wicker baskets are great for organizing items in shelving units. Most are under $25. Here is my advice: before you hit the store, take measurements to avoid the wrong size and extra returns.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Handled Baskets Perfect for Your Bathroom

I love organizing bathroom towels and hand towels in baskets. I spotted tons of options in the store, including this one with side handles, which makes it easy to carry from the laundry room to the bathroom. Get it for $24.99.