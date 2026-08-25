11 Best New Costco Fall Kitchen Finds Under $30

Shop 11 Costco fall kitchen finds under $30, from Harry Potter cocoa to giant skillets.

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If you haven’t been to Costco recently, GO! My daughter and I hit our local warehouse over the weekend, and I was delightfully surprised by the merchandise. Halloween and Christmas are dominating the front of the store, while the other aisles have so many amazing items for your entire house at such great prices. There are even tons of kitchen goodies for under $30. What should you shop for to score the best values before hot items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco kitchen finds under $30.

1 A Cool Bowl Set

Costco Buys shared about the Swirl Bowl 5-piece Set for $14.99, “such a fun way to serve appetizers!” they wrote. “You get 5 crescent shaped stoneware bowls that fit together into one circle, or you can use them separately for individual servings. They’re microwave and dishwasher safe, and come in white and multi color options. Great for a cheese board, snack spread, or holiday appetizer table!”

2 A Harry Potter Color Changing Cocoa Set

“Costco has a Harry Potter Color Changing Cocoa Set and it’s such a magical gift idea! You get 2 decorative mugs, 2 stir wands, and 8 color changing hot chocolate mixes representing all four Hogwarts houses plus mini marshmallows. Plus the mugs are TOO cute!” Costco Buys shared about the $12.99 item.

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3 Halloween Kitchen Towels

Costco Buys shared about the Halloween kitchen towels for $14.99. “Costco has Halloween Kitchen Towels in the cutest mix of prints! You get an 8 pack in your choice of pumpkin plaid, ghost print, dancing skeleton, or harvest, all Oeko-Tex certified and machine washable ,” they shared.

4 Fall Accent Rugs

Grab some new rugs for the kitchen. “These Hooked Fall Accent Rugs at Costco are the cutest way to switch up your doormat game! You get spooky designs like ghosts with pumpkins and haunted houses, plus cozy fall options with pumpkins and a sweet little fox scene. There’s a vibe for every kind of autumn lover here,” Costco Buys shared. Get them for $17.99 each.

5 Stacking Bins for Your Pantry

Costco Journeys shared about stacking bins perfect for large pantries. “Keep your space organized with Costco’s side-entry stacking bins! Featuring easy-access side openings, durable construction, and a stackable design, these bins make storing seasonal décor, tools, toys, and more simple and clutter-free,” they wrote. They are $11.99.

6 Silicone Cupcake Trays

Costco Journeys shared about silicone cupcake trays. The “2-pack of 12-cup muffin/cupcake pans” are “Made from flexible, food-grade silicone for easy release of baked goods,” they added in the caption. “Non-stick surface helps cupcakes and muffins pop out without sticking. Integrated steel rim provides extra stability and prevents the pan from flopping when full. Oven safe up to 425°F (218°C). Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Reusable alternative to disposable paper liners.” The price? $13.99 for the set.

7 Dash Popcorn Maker

Costco Journeys also shared about the Dash popcorn maker for $29.99. “Makes up to 20 cups of popcorn per batch. Continuous stirring system helps pop more kernels evenly. 5-quart capacity—great for family movie nights. Includes a built-in butter melting tray for fresh buttery popcorn. One-touch operation—just add oil and kernels and press start. Clear serving bowl lets you watch the popcorn pop and doubles as a serving dish. SmartStore™ nesting design allows the base and lid to stack together for compact storage. Includes a measuring cup for portioning kernels,” they wrote.

8 A Skewer Tray Set

Costco Journeys shared a skewer tray set for just $16.99. “Perfect for backyard BBQs, the Henckels 8-Piece Skewer & Tray Set includes six stainless-steel skewers with easy-release sliders, a grill basket, and a perforated grill tray for cooking veggies, seafood, and other delicate foods with ease. Durable, dishwasher-safe, and designed for even heat distribution, it’s a grilling essential for summer cookouts,” they wrote.

9 Disney Pasta

Costco Wonders shared about Disney pasta for $7.99. “Costco just brought in this Disney Pasta Variety Pack, and this is such a fun find for families! 🍝✨ Each variety features adorable Disney-inspired shapes that can turn a regular pasta night into something the kids actually get excited about. It’s also an easy pantry staple to have around for quick lunches and dinners,” they wrote.

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10 A Giant Cast Iron Skillet

A giant cast iron skillet for $19.99? Yes, please. “Costco just dropped a dream find for anyone who loves to cook! 🍳 The Smith Clark Ironworks Giant Skillet Pan is built for everything from perfectly seared steaks to crispy smash burgers and family-sized breakfasts. If you’ve been looking for a cast iron skillet that can handle it all, this one is definitely worth checking out,” Costco Wonders shared.

11 A 4-Pack of Fresh Herbs

Get a 4-pack of fresh herbs for $14.99. “if you’ve been wanting to start your own herb garden, this is your sign! This assorted 4-pack of vegetable herbs is an easy way to grow fresh herbs right at home for cooking, garnishing, and adding fresh flavor to your favorite meals. Whether you’re a beginner or already have a green thumb, this Costco find is definitely worth picking up before it’s gone!” Costco Chika writes.