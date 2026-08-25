Shop 11 new Dollar Tree finds flying off shelves, from Halloween mirrors to room sprays.

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Fall is falling at Dollar Tree! If you haven’t made a run to the dollar store this week, I highly suggest you stop by. Tons of amazing items arrive daily, from Halloween and even Christmas decorations to skincare, makeup, and home fragrance products. The most popular items are selling out fast. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree finds flying off shelves.

1 Tons of Fall Kitchen Decor

From oven mitts to kitchen towels, Dollar Tree has lots of great kitchen finds for fall. “DOLLAR TREE FALL IS HERE When @dollartree brings out the fall kitchen decor … how cozy are these pieces! Will you be hunting for them?” Dollar Tree Dollie shared. “Love the pumpkin mugs,” a follower commented.

2 Halloween Mirrors

Dollar Tree Dollie scored a mirror for just $1. “SPOOKY $1 MIRRORS! 👻🪞🐈‍⬛ Fresh off the @dollartree truck!! How cool are these new halloween mirrors! Who wants one?!” she captioned the video. “I love both the ghost and the cat. None of the stores in my area have their signs out yet,” a follower commented.

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3 And Halloween Art

Looking for fun Halloween art? Head to Dollar Tree. “NEW HALLOWEEN FIND! 👻🖤😍,” Dollar Tree Dollie shared. “How fun are these?! @dollartree coming out with all the cute and trendy decor this year!! who wants one?”

4 Kitchen Art

My Finds and Hauls shared a chic kitchen art option in the form of food scrolls. “Dollar Tree did NOT disappoint with the fall finds 🍂🥧😍 These vintage-style recipe signs are giving all the cozy fall kitchen vibes! Which one are you grabbing—Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, or Sweet Potato Pie?” she captioned the post.

5 Bougie Room Sprays

If you want some bougie room spray on a budget, run to Dollar Tree. Lots of shoppers are sharing about the viral Home Breeze Gardenia + Peony Room Spray. “Found it y’all 🙌 $1.50 luxury room spray @melida_nieves_ thanks girl,” Dollar Tree Goodies shared.

6 Christmas Decor

Ready or not, here it comes! Christmas is already arriving at Dollar Tree. “Dollar Tree, slow down now! 😂 Christmas decorations already on the shelves?! 🎄 🎅 We just finished summer! Let me breathe!” Dollar Tree Goodies shared.

7 Glass Halloween Sipper Cups

Dollar Tree has been bringing the heat with glass sipper cups for every season. Liz Fenwick DIY shared the latest. “NEW at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These glass tumbler cups are perfect for Halloween! Which one is your favorite?” she captioned a video.

8 A DIY Pumpkin Wreath

Liz Fenwick DIY shared an amazing DIY for making a wreath with Dollar Tree goodies. “Pottery Barn look… Dollar Tree price! This pumpkin wreath was so much fun to make and a great way to save $$$ on fall decor! 🎃🎃 Would you DIY this or buy it at Pottery Barn?” she wrote.

9 Beautiful Door Mats

If you are on the hunt for a fall doormat, head to Dollar Tree. The store shared a post with so many amazing decorative options.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Boo Basket Finds

Hearts and Haunts shared about lots of “boo basket” finds. “What did I just find.. only the cutest BOO basket stuffer! Newly stocked at Dollar Tree!” they captioned a video.

11 And, Adorable CottageCore

The store also has a lot of cottagecore items, according to Dollar Tree Dollie. “COTTAGE CORE FIND!! 🦊🍁🦔 ok @dollartree coming out with the cutest cottage core snackle boxes for fall!!! which one do you want?!” she captioned a video. “I need them all 😍 so freaking cute,” a follower commented.