 Skip to content

11 Best New Dollar General Fall Pillow and Cozy Throw Finds Under $10

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 25, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 11 Dollar General fall pillows and throws under $10, from bat pillows to Bluey blankets.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 25, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are looking for cozy and adorable throw pillows and blankets, head on over to Dollar General. The discount store has a surprising number of pillow and blanket options, especially this fall. From Halloween pumpkin and bat pillows to kid-friendly patterns and characters, they have tons of great options in stock. The best news is, they are under $10. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Dollar General fall pillow and cozy throw finds under $10.

1
A Chic and Modern Cheetah Pillow

Decorative Toss Pillow with Tassels
Dollar General

The Decorative Toss Pillow with Tassels is just $8 and looks so bougie and expensive. It is available in three designs: leaping cheetah, multi-cheetah print, or tropical leaves, each with rich colors and intricate prints. It is made out of soft fabric with corner tassels that add texture and a playful touch.

2
This Preppy Mushroom Pillow

Squishy Soft Decorative Pillow
Dollar General

There are tons of tween-friendly pillows, like this Squishy Soft Decorative Pillow for $5. It comes in three adorable, whimsical designs: pink mushroom with daisies, red strawberry, and blue mushroom. Each is made from ultra-soft, plush material for maximum comfort.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Under $15

3
Bat and Other Halloween Designs

Halloween Bat Print Square Toss Pillow
Dollar General

Lots of great options are available for the upcoming spooky season, starting with the $5 Halloween Bat Print Square Toss Pillow. The square decorative pillow features a bold black background accented with repeated pink bat outlines. The result is a fun Halloween look that works well with both playful and classic fall decor.

4
Or, This Pumpkin Pillow

Harvest Orange Pumpkin-Shaped Plush Toss Pillow
Dollar General

The Harvest Orange Pumpkin-Shaped Plush Toss Pillow is another adorable option for $5. The harvest orange pumpkin features a green stem accent. This soft, cozy pillow adds a touch of fall decor to your sofa, chair, or bedroom.

    5
    There Is Also a Harvest Pumpkin Pillow

    Harvest Orange Scalloped Decorative Square Pillow
    Dollar General

    The Harvest Orange Scalloped Decorative Square Pillow, 16×16 in, $10, is a more elevated throw pillow with an orange-and-white gingham background and a detailed pumpkin appliqué. Its textured, plush fabric adds depth and interest, while the scalloped edges give it a refined touch.

    6
    A Harvest Leaves Pillow

    Harvest Leaves Print Decorative Square Pillow
    Dollar General

    Another $10 option is the Harvest Leaves Print Decorative Square Pillow, a 16 x 16 inch pillow that is perfect for sofas, chairs, and beds. It features a variety of embroidered fall leaves and acorns in seasonal colors and is made from soft, durable fabric.

    7
    A Turkey Pillow

    Harvest Turkey-Shaped Plush Toss Pillow
    Dollar General

    Get your home decorated for Thanksgiving with the Harvest Turkey-Shaped Plush Toss Pillow, $5. This turkey-shaped plush toss pillow features a festive, fall-inspired design with rich red, orange, and brown tones for seasonal decorating. It is such a charming pillow that guests will get a kick out of.

    8
    Bluey Throw Blankets

    Halloween Bluey Licensed Throw Blanket
    Dollar General

    Dollar General throw blankets are a hit with kids. This Halloween Bluey Licensed Throw Blanket, 40×50 in, is just $8 and features Bluey in a skeleton costume with Halloween elements. It is made from ultra-soft, plush material for maximum comfort and is lightweight.

    9
    A Harvest Pumpkin Blanket

    Harvest Pumpkin Printed Plush Throw
    Dollar General

    The Harvest Pumpkin Printed Plush Throw, $5, will keep you cozy and add a little fall accent to your sofa. The colorful print features pumpkins, leaves, mushrooms, and gourds. It is generously sized, perfect for draping over furniture or snuggling up underneath.

    RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20

    10
    A Perfect Football Blanket

    Football Themed Printed Plush Throw
    Dollar General

    Watch your favorite team this season with the Football Themed Printed Plush Throw, 50×60 in, $5. This fun, sporty blanket is made from ultra-soft plush material for maximum comfort and is lightweight and durable for easy care and long-lasting use.

    11
    A Hershey’s S’More Plush Throw

    Hershey's Printed Plush Throw
    Dollar General

    Chocolate fans will love the Hershey’s Printed Plush Throw, 50×60 in for $10. It is also ultra-plush, featuring a playful candy-inspired pattern that sparks nostalgia. Shop these items and more at your local Dollar General.

    Leah Groth
    Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
    Filed Under
     •

    Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family