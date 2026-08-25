Shop 11 Dollar General fall pillows and throws under $10, from bat pillows to Bluey blankets.

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If you are looking for cozy and adorable throw pillows and blankets, head on over to Dollar General. The discount store has a surprising number of pillow and blanket options, especially this fall. From Halloween pumpkin and bat pillows to kid-friendly patterns and characters, they have tons of great options in stock. The best news is, they are under $10. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Dollar General fall pillow and cozy throw finds under $10.

1 A Chic and Modern Cheetah Pillow

The Decorative Toss Pillow with Tassels is just $8 and looks so bougie and expensive. It is available in three designs: leaping cheetah, multi-cheetah print, or tropical leaves, each with rich colors and intricate prints. It is made out of soft fabric with corner tassels that add texture and a playful touch.

2 This Preppy Mushroom Pillow

There are tons of tween-friendly pillows, like this Squishy Soft Decorative Pillow for $5. It comes in three adorable, whimsical designs: pink mushroom with daisies, red strawberry, and blue mushroom. Each is made from ultra-soft, plush material for maximum comfort.

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3 Bat and Other Halloween Designs

Lots of great options are available for the upcoming spooky season, starting with the $5 Halloween Bat Print Square Toss Pillow. The square decorative pillow features a bold black background accented with repeated pink bat outlines. The result is a fun Halloween look that works well with both playful and classic fall decor.

4 Or, This Pumpkin Pillow

The Harvest Orange Pumpkin-Shaped Plush Toss Pillow is another adorable option for $5. The harvest orange pumpkin features a green stem accent. This soft, cozy pillow adds a touch of fall decor to your sofa, chair, or bedroom.

5 There Is Also a Harvest Pumpkin Pillow

The Harvest Orange Scalloped Decorative Square Pillow, 16×16 in, $10, is a more elevated throw pillow with an orange-and-white gingham background and a detailed pumpkin appliqué. Its textured, plush fabric adds depth and interest, while the scalloped edges give it a refined touch.

6 A Harvest Leaves Pillow

Another $10 option is the Harvest Leaves Print Decorative Square Pillow, a 16 x 16 inch pillow that is perfect for sofas, chairs, and beds. It features a variety of embroidered fall leaves and acorns in seasonal colors and is made from soft, durable fabric.

7 A Turkey Pillow

Get your home decorated for Thanksgiving with the Harvest Turkey-Shaped Plush Toss Pillow, $5. This turkey-shaped plush toss pillow features a festive, fall-inspired design with rich red, orange, and brown tones for seasonal decorating. It is such a charming pillow that guests will get a kick out of.

8 Bluey Throw Blankets

Dollar General throw blankets are a hit with kids. This Halloween Bluey Licensed Throw Blanket, 40×50 in, is just $8 and features Bluey in a skeleton costume with Halloween elements. It is made from ultra-soft, plush material for maximum comfort and is lightweight.

9 A Harvest Pumpkin Blanket

The Harvest Pumpkin Printed Plush Throw, $5, will keep you cozy and add a little fall accent to your sofa. The colorful print features pumpkins, leaves, mushrooms, and gourds. It is generously sized, perfect for draping over furniture or snuggling up underneath.

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Watch your favorite team this season with the Football Themed Printed Plush Throw, 50×60 in, $5. This fun, sporty blanket is made from ultra-soft plush material for maximum comfort and is lightweight and durable for easy care and long-lasting use.

11 A Hershey’s S’More Plush Throw

Chocolate fans will love the Hershey’s Printed Plush Throw, 50×60 in for $10. It is also ultra-plush, featuring a playful candy-inspired pattern that sparks nostalgia. Shop these items and more at your local Dollar General.