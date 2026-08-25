Shop 7 new Aldi fall kitchen finds under $13, from acacia utensils to two-tier fruit baskets.

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If you haven’t visited Aldi to check out this week’s Aldi Finds, you are missing out. The latest batch of products is selling out fast, especially the new kitchen goodies. Some great items can elevate your prepping, cooking, and eating experience at home, with many priced under $13. The bad news? If you don’t shop fast, they will be sold out. What should you grab on your Aldi run this week? Here are the 7 best new Aldi fall kitchen finds under $13.

1 An Icing Bag Set

Aldi has lots of inexpensive but efficient cooking tools, including this icing kit, which makes it affordable and easy to ice cakes and other baked goods. I can’t believe the Crofton Baking Gadgets Icing Bag Set is $3.99, and it includes everything you need to ice and decorate a cake.

2 Adjustable Measuring Bowls and Cups

If you are sick of having an entire drawer filled with measuring spoons and cups, run to Aldi and grab this new item. The Adjustable Measuring Spoon and Cup set is $3.99 and a game-changing, space-saving solution for your kitchen drawers.

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3 Wooden Cooking Utensils

Crofton Acacia Utensils also come in a wide assortment for just $3.99. You can get everything you need to sauté and cook, including a pasta spoon, slotted spoon, solid spoon, splurtle, or turner.

4 Soap Dispensers

Dress up your kitchen sink with Kirkton House Premium Sink Dispensers. The clear glass bottles feature different designs, and all have a gold pump. I can’t believe the price: each is just $3.99.

5 A Bougie 2-Tier Fruit Basket

Can you believe that a) this stunning Crofton Fruit Basket 2 Tier in gold is from Aldi, and b) it is just $12.99? It is already out of stock at my store, but hopefully you can find it at yours. It seriously looks like something from West Elm or Pottery Barn.

6 Storage Bowls

Another more expensive, but totally worth it item? The set of three Crofton Storage Bowls for $12.99. They come in assorted sizes, and each includes a lid so you can keep food fresh much longer.

7 Disney Tumblers

The new Disney collection has been a serious hit with shoppers. It includes apparel, accessories, and a few kitchen items, including a few new Disney tumbler designs that are $19.99 each. I love this cream-and-white Disney Beige Ombre Mickey Mouse Character Tumbler, which keeps up to 40 ounces of liquid hot or cold for hours. Shop these items and more while supplies last at your local Aldi store.