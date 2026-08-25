11 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Decorate early with these 11 new Christmas arrivals from Hobby Lobby's holiday collection.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It may seem early, but Hobby Lobby has already started stocking its Christmas goodies, giving shoppers plenty of time to decorate before the rush. This year’s decor blends classic traditions with modern style, featuring festive lighting, rustic accents, and seasonal decor that can easily become part of your holiday display years into the future. If you like shopping before the busiest season begins, these arrivals are worth adding to your holiday shopping list.

1 Green Tree LED Taper Candles

These Green Tree LED Taper Candles offer a warm glow without the worry of an open flame. Their festive shape makes them a great addition to mantels and dining tables, while the soft light creates an inviting holiday vibe throughout the season.

2 Flocked Edgewood Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – 9 Ft.

A Flocked Edgewood Pre-Lit Christmas Tree creates the feeling of a fresh, powdery snowfall while inside. This design saves time and money decorating with lighting built into it, an easy way to tie together the holiday decor.

3 Frosted Pine Berry Candle Ring

A candle ring is an easy way to elevate simple candles during the holiday season. This Frosted Pine Berry Candle Ring adds seasonal greenery while creating a finished centerpiece for tables and mantels.

4 Distressed Tree

This decorative tabletop Distressed Tree is a solid holiday go-to, bringing a cozy feel to your seasonal style. Its weathered finish gives it the appearance of a well-loved vintage item.

5 Gold Tree Taper Candle Holder

Metallic finishes add elegance to holiday decor, and this Gold Tree Taper Candle Holder brings festive charm with a sophisticated look. Whether displayed individually or paired with matching candleholders, it creates an upscale look that works well with many styles.

6 Leaping Reindeer Metal Pick

This seasonal reindeer pick offers plenty of versatility throughout the season. Add a Leaping Reindeer Metal Pick to planters, wreaths, or outdoor displays for a seasonal accent.

7 Snowflake Ornament Set

Galvanized metal continues to be a popular choice when decorating, and this Galvanized Snowflake Ornament blends rustic texture with classic winter touch. Hang them on the Christmas tree or work them into garlands for an added festive touch.

8 Glittery Woven Twig LED Star Tree Topper

A beautiful tree topper ties the entire Christmas tree together, and this Glittery Woven LED Star Tree Topper does just that. The subtle sparkle and soft llighting creates a noticeable finishing touch that shimmers in the dark for added charm.

9 Flocked Woodland Scene Decor

Mini woodland scenes have a nostalgic factor. This Flocked Woodland Scene Decor brings together winter scenery and snowy vibes to create a calming decorative accent ideal for bookshelves, mantels, and other decor.

10 Cream, Dark Brown & Brown Ornaments

Neutral ornaments continue to be a favorite for upscale Christmas trees, and these Cream, Dark Brown & Brown Ornaments offer a warm, consistent look. The combination of cream and earth tones pairs well with wood accents and greenery.

11 Gold Nativity Silhouette Metal Decor

This Gold Nativity Silhouette Metal Decor piece offers a modern touch while tying in a classic Christmas tradition. The gold finish gives it a noticeable look on mantels or shelves, while allowing the simple design to stay front and center.