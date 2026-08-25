11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Farmhouse and Harvest Finds Under $25

Deck your home out for the season with table pieces, frames, blankets, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As we march ever closer towards fall, we’ve been turning to Tractor Supply to start preparing for the change in seasons. This includes the important annual task of decorating our home for autumn, which appears to be one of the rural retailer’s strengths—all within a reasonable price range. Some of our latest picks will help us dress up our walls, make our porches more inviting, and help set the table for the many feasts that come with the season. So, get into autumn mode with the best new Tractor Supply fall farmhouse and harvest finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week.

1 Barnwood USA 8 in. x 10 in. Floating Wood Frame

Finding the perfect picture or painting to hang up in your home is just the first part of the process: In our opinion, the trickiest bit is figuring out how to display it! This Barnwood USA 8 in. x 10 in. Floating Wood Frame ($24.99) is the perfect rustic touch that will add just as much to the aesthetic as the image itself, made from 100 percent reclaimed wood.

2 DII Harvest Wheat Jacquard Table Runner

Feasts are the name of the game come autumn. And if you’re on hosting duty at all this year, you’ll want to have this DII Harvest Wheat Jacquard Table Runner ($12.99) as a part of your tablescape. This well-priced piece adds a pop of seasonal color and looks even better when you work in the matching napkin set!

3 Harper & Willow Grey Metal Farmhouse Sign

Nothing says “farmhouse” quite like this Harper & Willow Grey Metal Farmhouse Sign ($24.99). This simple, rustic piece is one of those items that works perfectly in your entryway, kitchen, or hallways.

4 Corn Stalks Decor, Bundle of 5

One of the best ways to get that authentic autumn look is to embrace the bounty of the harvest. This Corn Stalks Decor ($8.49) is a classically simple way to dress up your deck, front door, or yard without spending too much money.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping and Tailgate Finds Under $25.

5 DII Harvest Pumpkin Napkin Rings, 6 pc.

In yet another example of Tractor Supply coming through on truly fantastic tableware, these DII Harvest Pumpkin Napkin Rings ($24.99) are the ideal addition for any seasonal feast. And with the pumpkin motif, these work just as well for Thanksgiving as they do Halloween (or even just an everyday meal).

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/zingz-thingz-harvest-pumpkin-napkin-ring-set-of-6-camz30168-1566656

6 Red Shed Artificial Fall Leaves Arrangement

Autumn is the time of year when the vibrant floral displays of summer give way to those bright earth tones. This Red Shed Artificial Fall Leaves Arrangement ($24.99) makes swapping out those bouquets as easy as it gets, whether you’re dressing up your entryway or need a centerpiece for your dining room table.

7 Harper & Willow White Metal Farmhouse Decorative Signs

Sometimes, decor can also serve a function! These Harper & Willow White Metal Farmhouse Decorative Signs ($24.99) are perfect for leaving notes, writing out dinner menus, or simply for doodling. They’re perfect for the kitchen, bookshelves, kids’ rooms, and entryways!

8 Nearly Natural 12 in. Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder

We’d argue there’s no time of year when dressing up your dining room table matters more than autumn. And while we’ve been known to DIY our own decorations, we’re relieved to have found this stunning Nearly Natural Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder ($24.99) that does all of the hard work for us. It also makes for a fantastic mantlepiece or entryway addition!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Red Shed Ruffle Glass Pumpkin Patch Scented Candle

It’s one thing to make your home look like fall. But if you can make it smell like fall, then you’re on top of your decorating game! This Red Shed Ruffle Glass Pumpkin Patch Scented Candle ($12.99) features “nutty vetiver and rich wood with hints of spicy nutmeg and pumpkin” whenever it’s lit. And we love that the orange color works so well with other seasonal decor!

10 Red Shed Wooden Pumpkin Box

Who doesn’t love a decorative gourd? This Red Shed Wooden Pumpkin Box ($16.99) is a fun seasonal way to dress up your entryway or mantle, but it can also come in handy as a candy holder on your coffee table in the run-up to Halloween.

11 Red Shed Floral Throw

Fall is many things, but it’s notably the official start of cozy season. And as such, you’re going to need extra blankets on hand like this Red Shed Floral Throw ($24.99). With harvest imagery, this is an easy couch add-on that will look great and come in super handy during those binge-watching sessions.