11 Best New Marshalls Fall Decor Finds Under $20

Shop 11 Marshalls fall decor finds under $20, from ghost plates to Sand + Fog candles.

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Looking for fall decor that won’t break the bank? Head on over to your local Marshalls or visit the website. So many new fall arrivals are selling out fast. Whether you are looking for items to rejuvenate your bedroom, bathroom, living room, or kitchen, you’ll find plenty of options. And here’s the best news: many of them are under $20. What should you throw in your cart ASAP? Here are 11 of the best new Marshalls fall decor finds under $20.

1 Witch Icon Glasses

If you want to sip on your drinks and cocktails in wicked fashion, you won’t want to miss these icon glasses. This set of two WITCH CRAFTERS Witch Hat Speckled Double Old-fashioned Glasses is just $14.99, ultra-stylish and spooky, and looks straight out of Wicked.

2 New Artwork

Hang new artwork in your entryway for a fresh look for just $20. This PETAL LANE 20×16 Orn The Creek Wall Art is super neutral with muted colors and high-end-looking framing. It goes well with the PETAL LANE 12×12 Oak Tree On A Country Lane Round Frame Wall Art, also $19.99.

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3 Pumpkin Placemats

Create a gorgeous and festive tablescape for Halloween! This The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell set of four Quilted Jack O’Lantern Placemats is so cute for the upcoming season, and just $14.99.

4 A Rechargeable Lamp

Add light to any room in your home without pesky cords or a power outlet. The MERKURY 10in Scalloped Fabric Shade Rechargeable Lamp is just $16.99 and works well in small spaces, like bookshelves, consoles, or nooks. It looks like it would cost three times as much at other stores.

5 New Sand + Fog Candles

I get so many compliments on all my Sand + Fog candles, which smell elevated and bougie, with most costing just $7.99 instead of $30. Add a trademark fall scent with a Halloween-themed candle to your console. SAND + FOG 12oz Haunted Harvest Scented Candle.

6 Rustic Halloween Mugs

Coffee or tea drinkers will love this ELI & ANA Set of 3 23oz Rustic Haunt Mugs. They’re just $16.99, and each rustic-looking mug features a unique ghost design. They will make your morning routine even spookier.

7 Fall Garlands

I love this BAYBERRY ORCHARDS 6ft Led Fall Foliage Garland, covered in leaves and pinecones. You can decorate your whole home with it. And it’s on clearance for just $15.

8 Fun Halloween Throw Pillows

Peking Handicraft is one of my favorite brands for hand-hooked throw pillows. This season, get the 12×18 German Shepherd Devil Costume Pillow or the PEKING HANDICRAFT Black Cat Mummy Costume Pillow for just $19.99, both of which look like they belong in bougie boutiques.

9 Pumpkin Bath Rugs

Marshalls even has Halloween decorations for your bathroom! This VISTA HOME FASHIONS 27×27 Figural Pumpkin Bath Rug for $16.99 will make your bathroom feel spooky right away.

10 Ghost Plates

Hosting Halloween this year? Marshalls has great decorative supplies. Get this MY MINDS EYE 12pc Bow Ghost Shaped Plates set for just $12.99, and enjoy a dozen adorable ghost plates.

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11 And, These Upscale Pumpkin Placemats

This TAHARI HOME 4-pack Scalloped Pumpkin Placemats set is $16.99 and offers an elevated, holiday-themed option for your table throughout the fall season through Thanksgiving. Get all these items on the Marshalls website or hunt for them at your local store.