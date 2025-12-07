7 Hobby Lobby Items So Perfect Shoppers “Can’t Get Enough”

These Hobby Lobby finds are selling out fast as shoppers rush to grab holiday favorites.

I am always curious what everyone is buying at Hobby Lobby. Part of my job is staying on top of shopping trends, which involves making regular trips to stores to see what is in everyone’s carts, talking to salespeople, and following all the shopping influencers on social media. This holiday season, some items sold out long before Black Friday, and others keep getting added to people’s carts on repeat. What are the hottest products at the moment? Here are 7 Hobby Lobby items that shoppers can’t get enough of.

1 The Viral Garland

Last year, a Hobby Lobby garland went totally viral, selling out on the Hobby Lobby website and in stores. This year, it id the same. “RUN!! 50% off of viral garland from @hobbylobby. This will not last and this is probably the cheapest you can get it before Christmas!” influencer Lauren Lux wrote in a post.

2 And, the Viral Norfolk Pine Tree

Fake Christmas trees that look real are a hot commodity. Creatively Crisp shared about a sell-out item perfect for the holidays. “Norfolk pine tree for $22?! I’m in love! & also loving this new planter from hobby lobby! Beautiful color, looks aged & vintage inspired!” they wrote.

3 Giant Bells

Another influencer shared about the giant bells at Hobby Lobby. “When I saw these bells at Hobby Lobby vs. how they ended up in my home… let’s just say she got a glow-up. ✨ I love taking something simple and turning it into something special that feels custom and cozy for the holidays,” they wrote.

4 And, This Bell Garland

Influencer Staged by Ana Egger shared about a viral bell garland. “Hobby lobby Christmas bell garland 🔔🌲

Okayyyy I know it’s early but I feel like these are gonna sell out so grab them now, and store in your garage,” she recommended. Her shopping list included large bells, tiered bells on a rope, and a garland.

5 Rustic Vases and Pots

Shoppers swear by Hobby Lobby’s extensive selection of rustic and vintage-looking vases and pots. “Can’t believe these are only $5-$10 at Hobby Lobby! Which one would you pick? I did bring home a couple, I’ll share in stories once I style them!” Aubrey Swan shared in a post.

6 All the Merry Grinchmas Getup

Merry Grinchmas to all! Lots of shoppers are going wild over green. “Grinch decor spotted at Hobby Lobby! 💚,” wrote Shopping Styles and Trends. “It’s the season of the Grinch,” commented a follower.

7 And, Vintage Looking Holiday Art

Another popular aisle of the store in 2025? The vintage-inspired holiday art. “Some of my favorite Christmas finds so far!! Hobby lobby really gave us so much vintage style wall art this year!” Home Decor with Esme shared.