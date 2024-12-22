High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a sweetener made from corn starch that is often found in highly processed foods—think soda, cereal, candy, and condiments. Because it's so often found in high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, it’s often villainized as uniquely harmful to health.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which often receives inquiries about the safety of high fructose corn syrup, says that they are not aware of any conclusive evidence suggesting a difference in safety between foods containing HFCS “and foods containing similar amounts of other nutritive sweeteners with approximately equal glucose and fructose content, such as sucrose, honey, or other traditional sweeteners.” They say that all added sugars can be harmful when consumed in excess.

Claire Chewning, an intuitive eating coach and Health-Ade’s registered dietitian advisor , further explains the similarities: “High fructose corn syrup gets a lot of negative attention in the media, but it’s important to understand a few facts about it that aren’t often discussed. Table sugar (sucrose) and HFCS are very similar in that they both consist of the simple sugars glucose and fructose, and they’re used to sweeten foods and drinks. Table sugar is made up of about 50 percent glucose and 50 percent fructose, while HFCS contains about 45 percent glucose and 55 percent fructose.”

Because they have a similar chemical composition, they are processed by the body in similar ways, and both lead to spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. However, according to dietitians and scientific studies, high fructose corn syrup can harm your health in the following ways.

1. High fructose corn syrup contributes to Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. iStock Dietitian Christine Trimpe, author of the weight loss book Sugar Freed, says that eating HFCS and other added sugars could increase your risk of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), a chronic liver condition that occurs when fat builds up in the liver. “Fatty liver disease is a chronic health issue that is increasing in occurrence in America due to the processed food environment,” Trimpe says. “HFCS is mainly comprised of fructose, a sugar that is metabolized in the liver. Excess consumption increases the risk of liver disease and damage.” However, she adds that when it’s addressed in its early stages, NAFLD can be reversed. Choosing whole foods that are low in sugar can help reverse its progression.

Because sugar is full of empty calories, it can also reduce the overall nutritional quality of your diet. "Foods high in HFCS from ultra-processed manufacturing provide negligible nutritional benefits. HFCS is used solely to improve shelf-life properties, like texture and sweetness maintenance. This processed sugar is highly palatable, calorie-dense, and nutrient-poor," shares Lon Ben-Asher RDN, LD/N, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at Pritikin Longevity Center in Miami.

3. High fructose corn syrup is linked to Type 2 diabetes. iStock Eating too much sugar does not directly cause Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. However, Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, fitness and nutrition advisor at Barbend, explains that regularly over-consuming added sugar, including high fructose corn syrup, can make your body less sensitive to insulin, spiking your blood sugar levels as the pancreas works harder to produce enough insulin to manage the high sugar intake. “Often overlooked, a diagnosis of insulin resistance means blood sugar is dysregulated, the insulin hormone is overburdened, and insulin is the fat-storing hormone,” says Trimpe, adding that HFCS disrupts the process of a healthy metabolism. “Insulin resistance is the precursor to Type 2 diabetes. Both chronic health issues can be managed effectively by eliminating HFCS and other foods high in carbohydrates and sugar."

Added sugars such as high fructose corn syrup can also contribute to weight gain by increasing your overall calorie count, triggering cravings, and destabilizing your blood sugar, leading to metabolic problems. "High fructose corn syrup is found in sugar-sweetened beverages, and ultra-processed foods are loaded with this processed sugar and calories," says Trimpe. "These empty calories do not provide satiation, resulting in overeating and weight gain. Regular consumption of sugary drinks sweetened with HFCS is directly linked to obesity."

5. High fructose corn syrup spikes your risk of heart disease. Shutterstock According to the American Heart Association (AHA), it’s important to limit added sugars to no more than six percent of your daily calories for optimal heart health. “For most American women, that’s no more than 100 calories per day, or about 6 teaspoons of sugar. For men, it’s no more than 150 calories per day, or about 9 teaspoons. The AHA recommends focusing on all added sugars without singling out a type such as high fructose corn syrup,” they note. Trimpe explains why sugar poses such a problem to heart health: “A diet high in HFCS elevates triglycerides, a fat in the bloodstream associated with heart disease risk. This higher level of triglycerides may strain the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke.”

Eating too much sugar, including high fructose corn syrup, can also contribute to poor gut health. "Refined, added, and processed sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup can promote harmful bacteria in our gut which can lead to an imbalance in the diversity of bacteria and other microorganisms colonizing our microbiome," Ben-Asher explains. "This can facilitate increased inflammation in the body and disease processes such as fatty liver disease and leaky gut due to the deleterious effect on the integrity of the gut barrier."

7. high fructose corn syrup contributes to colorectal cancer risk. Shutterstock In 2019, an animal study published in the journal Science found that when mice were fed beverages with high fructose corn syrup, they had a higher risk of colorectal cancer. The mice that went on to develop cancer also appeared to have faster tumor growth when they consumed more sugar. “Within the tumors, fructose was converted to fructose-1-phosphate, leading to activation of glycolysis and increased synthesis of fatty acids that support tumor growth,” the study says. “These mouse studies support the hypothesis that the combination of dietary glucose and fructose, even at a moderate dose, can enhance tumorigenesis.” Of course, cutting back on added sugar—including but not limited to high fructose corn syrup—could help you reduce your risk of a range of chronic health conditions. Speak with your doctor or a nutritionist to learn more about reducing your intake.



