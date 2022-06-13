See Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora's Daughter Now at 24

What's it like to be the child of an actor and a rock star? Ava Sambora knows all about it. She's the daughter of TV star Heather Locklear and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. The couple welcomed their daughter—the only child for both—in 1997. Locklear and Sambora got married in 1994 and divorced in 2007.

But while the couple is no longer together, Ava still connects them, and she has shared her love for both parents on her social media—including in a photo where she wears her mom's old Bon Jovi tank top. Read on to find out more about Ava Sambora, and to see how the 24-year-old is not following in her famous parents' footsteps.

She's a student.

While her parents are entertainers, Ava is going a different route. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University in May 2020 with a degree in psychology. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Yesterday I graduated from Loyola Marymount University! I earned a B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women's and Gender Studies! I am hoping to attend graduate school in Fall of 2021! Thank you to all the wonderful people in my life who made this journey possible! Cheers to all the grads!"

Locklear also posted about her daughter's graduation. "Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud," she wrote in her own Instagram post.

In March 2021, Ava shared her grad school plans. "Stoked to be a Trojan," she wrote. "Starting this summer, I'll be attending graduate school at USC, working towards an MS in Marriage and Family Therapy!"

She's done some acting.

Ava seems pretty focused on her college studies, but she has followed in her mom's path in one way: acting. Ava appeared in the 2012 movie This Is 40 and in episodes of Fresh Off the Boat and Good Luck Charlie. She was also in the 2020 movie A Dark Foe.

She's also an influencer.

Ava's Instagram account is popular, and she has over 150,000 followers. Because of this, she also works as an influencer. Ava has posted partnerships with brands, including a meal delivery service and a multivitamin brand. She also posts pictures that show off her outfits, her travels, and time spent with her friends.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She's in a relationship.

Another topic Ava shares about on Instagram is her relationship with her boyfriend, Tyler Farrar, who works in real estate. Judging by her social media, they've been together for at least three years now. In a recent post, Ava celebrated Farrar's birthday, writing next to a post of them kissing on a boat, "Happy 25th birthday angel boy."

She's close with her parents.

Ava has posted about both of her parents on social media. For instance, she captioned a post of herself on a beach, "My dad takes my Instagram photos lol." And, she represented both of her parents when she posted herself wearing a Bon Jovi shirt that belongs to Locklear. She captioned the post, "I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom's closet.)

Ava also opened up about her relationship with her mom in a 2020 essay for People. Ava and Locklear both wrote pieces for the magazine, with Ava sharing how her mom helps her when she struggles with anxiety. "Dealing with anxiety can be tough when you feel like people don't understand you," Ava wrote. "My mom always made me feel heard. She never judged me and made sure I didn't feel alone."

In her own essay, Locklear talked up her daughter's compassion. "Ava is an example to me to always try to find the good in someone," the Melrose Place star shared. "I have watched her from afar and up close throughout her life, and I aspire to be more like her. Her kindness is contagious."

