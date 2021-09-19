See Olivia Newton-John's Daughter, Who Owns a Marijuana Farm

Olivia Newton-John is a four-time Grammy winning singer and songwriter, but you probably remember her best as Sandy from Grease. Born in England, raised in Australia, and catapulted to fame right here in the U.S, the actor became a Hollywood star overnight when the 1978 movie became a box office smash. Following her breakout performance, she appeared in Xanadu (1980) and Two of a Kind (1983), opposite her Grease co-star John Travolta. Ultimately, she focused on her music, releasing a string of chart-topping pop hits over the next several decades.

While shooting Xanadu, Newton-John met her first husband, fellow cast member Matt Lattanzi. One year after they married, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Chloe Lattanzi. Now 35, she runs a legal marijuana farm in Oregon, which she says is a family business partly inspired by her mother. Read on to see her now, and to learn about her recent brush with Hollywood fame.

She runs a legal marijuana farm with her mom's support.

In 2016, Lattanzi moved to Canby, Oregon to begin a business called Lauging Dog Farms: a plant probiotics, biostimulants and legal marijuana farm. She runs the farm with her partner of over a decade, James Driskill, and has expanded the business to a second farm in California. Lattanzi has shared that the couple has the support of her famous mother and stepfather, John Easterling, who is also in the medicinal plants business.

Newton-John has battled breast cancer on and off since 1992, and she has said that her family's work in the cannabis industry has helped improve her quality of life. "I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man," Newton-John told People in early 2021. "Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."

She even recently established a foundation to fund research on herbal medicine for cancer patients called the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

Lattanzi has collaborated with her mom on music projects, too.

In addition to running two medical marijuana farms, Lattanzi is also a musician. To date, the singer has released a 2016 album called No Pain, and a handful of singles since 2010. Most notably, Lattanzi collaborated with her mother on two songs: "You Have to Believe" (a remake of the song "Magic" from Xanadu) and "Window in the Wall."

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Newton-John shared how the pair decided to record their most recent duet. "It was sent to me by a woman I had met at a health clinic a couple of years ago," the 74-year-old actor said. "I thought it was a beautiful message and thought of Chloe to record it with. It just came into my mind. I had no plans of singing again. I had no plans of recording, but this song just made me do it."

The pair said that pandemic lockdowns helped the project come to fruition. "Chloe lives in Portland, Oregon, so I don't see her very often," Newton-John told Woman's Day. "But one of the gifts of this pandemic has been being able to spend time with Chloe because neither of us have been able to go anywhere or do anything."

Lattanzi told People that she was "flattered and honored" that her mom asked her to record with her. "She could have asked anyone, and she asked me. That meant the world to me. It's my dream job—I get to spend time with my favorite person," she said.

Lattanzi has also made multiple TV appearances.

Having grown up in Los Angeles with famous parents, it may be no surprise to learn that Lattanzi has had her own brush with fame. In 2008, she joined the cast of MTV's Rock the Cradle—a singing competition for the children of famous musicians—and came in third. More recently, in 2020, she competed on Dancing with the Stars Australia alongside professional dance partner Gustavo Viglio.

While speaking with The Australian Women's Weekly, Chloe said that she hopes to use her platform for good. "I want to use my minor celebrity to remind people they are amazing inside," she said in 2019. "I was suffering [from anxiety, addiction, and an eating disorder] and I only healed when I realized all that stuff inside me is what's amazing. Not the outside. I was fixated on the outside."

After a 10-year engagement, Lattanzi is getting married later this year.

Lattanzi and her fiance have been together since 2009 and became engaged in 2010, six years before they launched their farm business. She shared with TV Week that the two have yet to make things official because they could never find the time to have a wedding. "We know we're soulmates, we know we're committed so we're just like, 'Okay, we'll get to the paperwork when we have time,'" she said in 2o2o.

However, in her recent interview with People, Newton-John shared her excitement that the couple has a "small wedding" planned for later this year. "She picked a good one," the Grease star said of her daughter's partner.

