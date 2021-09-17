See Ringo Starr's Granddaughter, Who's Also a Musician

The concept of being related to a Beatle is pretty hard to wrap your mind around. But to a handful of people, the musicians in the biggest band ever are just family. The eldest grandchild of anyone in the Beatles is Ringo Starr's granddaughter Tatia Starkey. And instead of going down a different career path, Tatia, 36, followed in the footsteps of Starr and her father, Zak Starkey, becoming a musician herself. But rather than being a drummer like Starr (real name: Richard Starkey) and his son, Tatia decided on a different instrument, which she has played in two bands. Read on to find out more about Tatia and her music.

Tatia was the first grandchild born to any of the Beatles.

In 1965, Starr married his first wife, Maureen Starkey, and they went on to have three children together: Zak, Jason, and Lee Starkey. Zak and his wife, Sarah Menikides, welcomed Tatia in 1985. In addition to Tatia, Starr now has seven other grandchildren. He also became a great-grandfather in 2016, when Tatia had a son, Stone, with Adam Low.

Tatia is a bass player.

Tatia has been a bass player for years now. In 2008, the Daily Mail reported that she was playing with a new band called Belakiss and was using the stage name Veronica Avant at the time. She's also played with the band My Vitriol. While not much recent news is available about either band, as of 2016, it was reported that Tatia was still a part of Belakiss.

In a 2010 interview with Music Feeds, Tatia shared that some of her musical influences were Led Zeppelin, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and Tame Impala.

Her dad played with some huge acts.

Tatia's father Zak has played drums with Oasis and The Who, filling in for former members. He also toured with his father's Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band in the early '90s and was a founding member of Johnny Marr & the Healers.

The Daily Mail reported that Tatia didn't want to play drums after seeing her father consistently compared to Starr. She reportedly said her father had tried to get her to play piano when she was a child but that she found it boring and would run away.

She has a strong resemblance to her grandmother.

Tatia's paternal grandmother, Maureen, died of leukemia in 1994 when Starkey was only nine years old, but their connection lives on. The two look very much alike, especially because Starkey wears her dark hair with the same heavy bangs.

