Culture

See Ringo Starr's Granddaughter, Who's Also a Musician

Tatia Starkey, now 36, was the first Beatle grandchild.

By Lia Beck
September 17, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
September 17, 2021

The concept of being related to a Beatle is pretty hard to wrap your mind around. But to a handful of people, the musicians in the biggest band ever are just family. The eldest grandchild of anyone in the Beatles is Ringo Starr's granddaughter Tatia Starkey. And instead of going down a different career path, Tatia, 36, followed in the footsteps of Starr and her father, Zak Starkey, becoming a musician herself. But rather than being a drummer like Starr (real name: Richard Starkey) and his son, Tatia decided on a different instrument, which she has played in two bands. Read on to find out more about Tatia and her music.

RELATED: See Paul McCartney's Lookalike Grandson, Who Just Graduated From Yale.

Tatia was the first grandchild born to any of the Beatles.

Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey in June 1965
Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 1965, Starr married his first wife, Maureen Starkey, and they went on to have three children together: Zak, Jason, and Lee Starkey. Zak and his wife, Sarah Menikides, welcomed Tatia in 1985. In addition to Tatia, Starr now has seven other grandchildren. He also became a great-grandfather in 2016, when Tatia had a son, Stone, with Adam Low.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tatia is a bass player.

Tatia Starkey performing with My Vitriol in May 2013 in London
Brigitte Engl/Redferns via Getty Images

Tatia has been a bass player for years now. In 2008, the Daily Mail reported that she was playing with a new band called Belakiss and was using the stage name Veronica Avant at the time. She's also played with the band My Vitriol. While not much recent news is available about either band, as of 2016, it was reported that Tatia was still a part of Belakiss.

In a 2010 interview with Music Feeds, Tatia shared that some of her musical influences were Led Zeppelin, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and Tame Impala.

Her dad played with some huge acts.

Belakiss being interviewed by Music Feeds in 2010
Music Feeds / YouTube

Tatia's father Zak has played drums with Oasis and The Who, filling in for former members. He also toured with his father's Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band in the early '90s and was a founding member of Johnny Marr & the Healers.

The Daily Mail reported that Tatia didn't want to play drums after seeing her father consistently compared to Starr. She reportedly said her father had tried to get her to play piano when she was a child but that she found it boring and would run away.

She has a strong resemblance to her grandmother.

Tatia Starkley being interviewed by PlayLondon in 2012
Play1London/ YouTube

Tatia's paternal grandmother, Maureen, died of leukemia in 1994 when Starkey was only nine years old, but their connection lives on. The two look very much alike, especially because Starkey wears her dark hair with the same heavy bangs.

RELATED: See Elvis Presley's 3 Granddaughters Now.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Close up color image depicting a group of people celebrating with a toast. The people cheers their glasses of beer (pints of beer) together in a gesture of celebration, togetherness and happiness. The people are defocused in the background, while focus is on the glasses of beer in the foreground. Room for copy space.
    Close up color image depicting a group of people celebrating with a toast. The people cheers their glasses of beer (pints of beer) together in a gesture of celebration, togetherness and happiness. The people are defocused in the background, while focus is on the glasses of beer in the foreground. Room for copy space.
    Smarter Living

    Sam Adams' New Beer Is Illegal in These States

    The ABV is too high for some.

  • Bill Nye
    Bill Nye
    Culture

    35 Celebs Who Did "Dancing With the Stars"

    Boxers and soap stars and Housewives, oh my!

  • Bud Light on shelves
    Bud Light on shelves
    Smarter Living

    Bud Light Is Getting Rid of This in New Beer

    And it's a major change.

  • A man reaches for his food at the McDonalds drive-thru window as the employee wears a mask for protection.
    A man reaches for his food at the McDonalds drive-thru window as the employee wears a mask for protection.
    Culture

    The Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S.

    This popular restaurant is the most unreliable.

  • A close up of a snake sitting on a wooden deck
    A close up of a snake sitting on a wooden deck
    Smarter Living

    Not Cleaning This Room Invites Snakes to Your Home

    Don't skip this when you're doing chores.

  • Shoes inside
    Shoes inside
    Smarter Living

    If You See This Spider, Don't Step on It

    You'll only make matters worse.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group