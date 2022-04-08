When you hear the name Natalie Imbruglia, there's probably only one word that comes to mind: torn. Imbruglia had one of the biggest hits of the '90s with her cover of the band Ednaswap's song "Torn," which she released in 1997. But while Imbruglia is best known for the hit single and her debut album, Left of the Middle, she has continued putting out music ever since. In fact, the now-47-year-old singer released a new album just last year.

In addition to music, Imbruglia has also been acting in the 25 years since "Torn" was all over the radio, and she recently welcomed a child. Read on to find out more about Imbruglia's life today.

Natalie Imbruglia has been making music since the '90s.

Imbruglia has released six albums, most recently 2021's Firebird. It was the first album of original music she'd released in over 10 years after putting out an album of covers, Male, in 2015.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Imbruglia said that at one point she thought she had quit music for good, but eventually, "I realized [music] is my first love. I might not be the best songwriter, but what I am is a communicator of emotion and I think it's valid. The fact that it's taken this long is just typical me, unfortunately."

She's also been acting.

Before Imbruglia was ever known as a singer, she was an actor. As a teenager, she was on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours. In the 2000s, she returned to acting: She was in the 2003 comedy Johnny English and starred in the drama Closed for Winter in 2009. Most recently, she was in the 2015 sports comedy Little Loopers. She also did some acting on stage in the U.K.

"Holding my own with theatre actors was very good for my confidence," she told Red magazine in 2015. "I look back on that 16-year-old girl in Neighbours and I don't recognize that confidence I had then. I think all sorts of things have knocked it, over the years: being in the public eye… divorce."

Imbruglia was on a few reality series.

Imbruglia took her talents as a singer to a couple reality competition shows. In 2010, she was a judge on the Australian version of The X Factor and a guest judge on the U.K. series. Earlier this year, she participated in the British show The Masked Singer and won the competition as the character "Panda."

Additionally, in 2016, she was on the docuseries First Contact, in which Australians who haven't had much contact with Indigenous Australians get to know people who are native to the country.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She has a two-year-old son.

She has a two-year-old son.

In her interview with The Guardian, Imbruglia shared that after her divorce from musician Daniel Johns in 2008, she felt she needed another relationship. "I spent a lot of time after that trying to settle down, find a guy, start a family. I [thought] another relationship might be the answer."

Instead, she did things on her own. Imbruglia welcomed her son, Max, in Oct. 2019. She announced the news on Instagram, and wrote, "Welcome to the world.. Max Valentine Imbruglia. My heart is bursting."

When she announced her pregnancy in July 2019, Imbruglia shared, "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF … I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure… a new album and I'm going to be a mum!"

Imbruglia has complicated feelings about her early success.

Imbruglia was 22 when "Torn" became a hit, and when she looks back on that time, she recognizes that it wasn't easy.

"It was daunting," she told The Guardian. "I was going around and winning awards and I didn't have a lot of confidence. It was this weird combination of trying to step up and own it, and also not really thinking you're that great. So there were mixed emotions. I see pictures of myself at that time and I just want to give me a hug, because I think it was a lot."

