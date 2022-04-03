Culture

See All the Bangles, Now in Their 60s

Learn what the all-female band behind "Eternal Flame" and "Manic Monday" are doing today.

By Lia Beck
April 3, 2022
By Lia Beck
April 3, 2022

From "Walk Like an Egyptian" to "Eternal Flame" to "Manic Monday", the Bangles were responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 1980s—and some of the best karaoke songs of today. But, while the band reached the height of their popularity nearly 40 years ago, they're still around and still making music today. After taking a hiatus for almost all of the '90s, they reformed at the turn of the century.

That said, there have been some lineup changes when it comes to the band's five members. Throughout the years, the musicians of the Bangles have gone on to work on solo projects and perform with other bands, as well as having new developments in their personal lives. Read on to see the Bangles today.

RELATED: See Retired Music Legend Linda Ronstadt Now at 75.

First, here's the band's status now.

The Bangles in 1984
Randy Bachman/Getty Images

The Bangles' first lineup consisted of Susanna Hoffs, Debbi Peterson, Vicki Peterson, and Annette Zilinskas. But, not long into the band's existence, Zilinskas left the group and was replaced by Michael "Micki" Steele. Steele remained the bassist for the band during its '80s heyday and when the band reformed in the 1998.

Eventually, Steele left, and the band became a three-person group. After 35 years away from the group, Zilinskas began performing with the Bangles again in 2018 for live shows, according to the band's website.

Susanna Hoffs has also released her own solo music.

Susanna Hoffs at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2021
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Hoffs is the lead singer and guitarist for the Bangles, and she has also put out solo music. She's released four solo albums, including her latest, 2021's Bright Lights, an album of covers. She's also released three other cover albums with musician Matthew Sweet.

Hoffs, 63, is married to movie director Jay Roach (Austin Powers, Bombshell), and they have two children together.

Vicki Peterson has been with several other bands.

Vicki Peterson performing at 2019 KAABOO Del Mar
Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The Bangles includes two sisters, Debbi and Vicki Peterson. Vicki, now 64, is the band's lead guitarist. In addition to her work with the Bangles, she's been in the bands Psycho Sisters, Action Skulls, and Continental Drifters.

Vicki is married to musician John Cowsill—who is the brother of her Psycho Sisters collaborator, Susan Cowsill—and through her marriage, has two stepchildren.

Debbi Peterson also spreads her talent around.

Debbi Peterson performing during KEarth's Totally 80's Show in 2018
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Debbi, 60, is the Bangles' drummer. Like her sister, she has also been in other bands. During the Bangles' hiatus, she was in the bands Smashbox and Kindred Spirit, and she has also performed as the drummer for other groups.

She's married to Steve Botting, a sound engineer, and has two kids.

Michael "Micki" Steele was in another famous all-female band.

Michael Steele, Vicki Peterson, and Susanna Hoffs at the premiere of "Mayor on Sunset Strip" in 2003
Chris Polk/FilmMagic via Getty Images

When Steele replaced Zilinskas as the Bangles' bass player, she had just left another successful band, the Runaways, of which Joan Jett was also a member. Like the other musicians in the Bangles, 66-year-old Steele has performed with other groups, including Eyesore and Crash Wisdom.

Steele joining back up with the Bangles in the late '90s means that she is part of the 2003 album Doll Revolution, but did not record for their most recent album, 2011's Sweetheart of the Sun.

Annette Zilinskas came back to the Bangles after years away.

Annette Zilinskas performing during KEarth's Totally 80's Show in 2018
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Zilinskas, 59, rejoined the Bangles in 2018 as their bass player. After leaving the band in the '80s, she joined Blood on the Saddle, and has also been a member of Weather Bell, The Ringing Sisters, and Medicine.

RELATED: She Played Leather Tuscadero on Happy Days. See Suzi Quatro Now at 71.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • stretch mark arm
    stretch mark arm
    Health

    Stop Using This Product for Stretch Marks

    It's a waste of money and effort.

  • husband holding wife's hand while upset
    husband holding wife's hand while upset
    Relationships

    The No. 1 Sign Your Partner Has Lost Interest

    This could be why they're pulling away.

  • Business woman using smart phone at plane
    Business woman using smart phone at plane
    Travel

    Over 65? Don't Forget to Do This After Boarding

    Flight attendants are giving this urgent warning.

  • Tiffany in 1988
    Tiffany in 1988
    Culture

    See '80s Teen Idol Tiffany Now at 50

    Catch up with the "I Think We're Alone Now" singer.

  • close up of woman using a small hand sanitizer on her hand
    close up of woman using a small hand sanitizer on her hand
    Health

    These Hand Sanitizers Have Been Recalled

    Here's the latest from the FDA.

  • Mary Murphy's Surprising First Cancer Symptom
    Mary Murphy's Surprising First Cancer Symptom
    Health

    Mary Murphy's Surprising First Cancer Symptom

    The SYTYCD judge put off check-ups for years.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group