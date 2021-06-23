See Bono's 21-Year-Old Son, Who's the Lead Singer of His Own Band

Paul David Hewson has been delighting audiences for decades as Bono, the lead singer of rock band U2. But Bono is not the only successful Hewson these days. Eve Hewson, Bono's youngest daughter, was recently the talk of the town after starring in the hit Netflix miniseries Behind Her Eyes. And now Bono has another child heating up the entertainment world—and he's following his father's footsteps more closely. Bono's 21-year-old son Elijah Hewson is already the lead singer of his own band. Read on to find out more about Elijah and his music career.

Bono's son Elijah Hewson is the lead singer of the band Inhaler.

Bono's son Elijah is posed to break through in the music industry as the lead singer of Inhaler, a four-piece rock band from Dublin. The band has dropped nine singles over the last five years, but they're getting ready to release their debut album, It Won't Always Be Like This, on July 9. The group was even included on the NME 100, NME's list of 100 essential new artists for 2020. "Sure, having Bono's son in your band will help with regards to becoming a big deal, but the arena-conquering choruses Inhaler already have to their name will do that job perfectly on their own," NME says.

The band's name was inspired by Elijah's asthma.

The young Irish rock band got its name because of the musician's asthma, Rolling Stone reported. "Everybody saw the band as quite nerdy and geeky and we thought it was cool," Elijah told the magazine. "I had asthma for a while and people just kind of started calling us the Inhalers. It was something that stuck. It felt right."

Elijah met the other members of Inhaler in school, as they bonded over their mutual love of guitar music. "It started off as us listening to anything with a guitar in it, really. None of our friends were really into it. We found each other through that. It was a little haven," Elijah told Rolling Stone. "The Stone Roses was our first big moment of, 'Music is amazing!' Then we tried to emulate it. Our first cover was 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' at our school."

The young musician says Bono wasn't always supportive of his band.

As a musician himself, you might think Bono would be ecstatic about Elijah's wishes to pursue music—but according to Elijah, that wasn't always the case. When asked how supportive his parents were of his music career during a Feb. 2020 interview with GQ, the young musician revealed that they weren't initially.

"At the beginning, they weren't really. I mean, they wanted me to go to college, you know, like all of our parents," he said. "I think they just kind of saw that I loved it and that we were good. I think that was the main thing. I think if we weren't good, they would have instantly told us to give it up and go to school. They've been supportive now, they really have."

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Elijah is one of Bono's four children.

Bono has four children with wife Ali Hewson, whom he's been married to since 1982. Both Eve and Elijah have careers in the arts, but Bono's other two children, Jordan and John, seem to have taken different paths. Bono's oldest daughter, Jordan, is an activist and entrepreneur who founded the social action company Speakable and was featured on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list of Social Entrepreneurs in 2019. Meanwhile, John, who is Bono's youngest son at age 20, stays out of the spotlight for the most part right now.

