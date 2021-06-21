Culture

Jon Bon Jovi's Lookalike Son Appears to Be Dating Millie Bobby Brown

The 19-year-old son of the very famous rocker has been seen with the "Stranger Things" star.

June 21, 2021
Millie Bobby Brown first took on the role of Eggo-loving Jane "Eleven" Ives on Stranger Things when she was just 12 years old, which means she's grown up in front of the camera—and the paparazzi. Her teen romances have been cataloged by the press—from a brief relationship with Musical.ly star Jacob Sartorius to a dalliance with Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham. So, recently, when it looked like now 17-year-old Brown had a new guy in her life, fans' interest was piqued, especially because the man she's rumored to be seeing is basically rock royalty. Read on to learn see Millie Bobby Brown with Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie Bobby Brown has been linked to Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son.

Earlier this week, Brown was spotted out with Jake Bongiovi, the 19-year-old son of Bon Jovi, who changed the spelling of his last name for stage purposes. Brown and Bongiovi were photographed walking around New York City carrying Brown's poodle pup Winnie in a tote bag this weekend.

Brown last dated Joseph Robinson, the son of rugby star Jason Robinson. The pair was together for 10 months but broke up in late 2020.

It's unclear how much time Brown might even have for a relationship, considering her upcoming filming schedule. Shooting on the fourth season of Stranger Things just wrapped, but she has several new projects coming up, including a sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit Enola Holmes and a role in the latest Russo Brothers graphic novel adaption, The Electric State.

Rumors started that Brown and Bongiovi were an item after some sweet Instagram comments.

Bongiovi, who is the spitting image of his "Livin' on a Prayer" dad (though notably, minus the mullet), sparked dating rumors earlier this month when he posted an Instagram photo of himself sitting in a car with the Stranger Things star.

The photo was coyly captioned "bff <3." Directly under Bongiovi's caption was Brown's response—"Bff," plus a unicorn emoji.

Other comments from Brown are littered all over Bongiovi's Instagram account. On a picture of Bongiovi as a kid, she wrote: "ADORBS." And on another set of photos of Bongiovi from April 9, Brown commented, "creds please," intimating that she was the one who took the pictures he posted. The comment revealed that the pair have probably been spending time together for the last several months.

Jake Bongiovi is a burgeoning actor.

On his Instagram account, Bongiovi says he's an actor, but his career is just getting started. He currently does not have any acting credits on his IMDB account.

Instead, a quick perusal through his Instagram shows that he has kept busy since graduating from Poly Prep Country Day School in 2020, a private school located in the Dyker Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn. While there, he played varsity football.

In 2018, Bongiovi filmed a video of himself traveling with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. "Had a blast traveling through NJ with senator @corybooker on Wednesday! Being able to spend time with such an incredible leader was a truly inspiring experience," he wrote. His father also endorsed the New Jersey candidate.

More recently, Jake's Instagram has been full of beach trips and beautiful vacations. Though he announced he'd be attending Syracuse University prior to the pandemic, according to E! Online, it's unclear if he's actually enrolled yet.

He's the third of Bon Jovi's four kids.

Jesse Bon Jovi, Romeo Jon Bon Jovi, Stephanie Rose Bon Jovi, Jacob Hurley, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley in 2011
James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images

Bon Jovi has four kids with wife Dorothea Hurley, his high school sweetheart who he secretly wed in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989. Their oldest, Stephanie, was born in 1993, followed by Jesse (far left) in 1995, Jake (bottom right) in 2002, and Romeo (bottom left) in 2004.

Both Jesse and Stephanie have had struggles in recent years. In 2012, Stephanie overdosed on heroin in her Hamilton College dorm room. She was later arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance but the charges were later dropped. Several months after the overdose, Bon Jovi appeared on the Katie Couric Show and said receiving the news about his daughter's overdose was "the worst call ever" and that he felt "blessed that she's healthy and whole."

In 2013, Jesse was embroiled in a scandal after Steve Anderson, the development director at Poly Prep, took his son Sebastian and Jesse on a "class trip" to Cuba. The administrator allegedly used school funds to pay for sex workers and alcohol for the teens.

Thus far, Jake and Romeo, 17, haven't made headlines, though the former's alleged relationship with Brown is doing just that.

