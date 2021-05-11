See Brooke Shields' Two Lookalike Teen Daughters

Before Brooke Shields even became a teenager, she had already started her modeling and acting careers, playing her first starring movie role in Pretty Baby at the age of 12. Today, the star is 55 years old and has been married to screenwriter Chris Henchy for nearly two decades. The couple also have two daughters, both of whom are teens themselves. Their eldest child Rowan Francis Henchy is 17, and their youngest, Grier Hammond Henchy, turned 15 last month. Both girls are also growing up to look exactly like their famous mom. Read on to learn more about Brooke Shields' family life and to see the incredible family resemblance.

School comes first for Rowan and Grier.

Shields opened up about her feelings on her kids potentially going into artistic careers speaking to Social Life Magazine in 2018. She said that Grier "has people coming up to her encouraging her left and right" and that Rowan enjoys performing in school plays. However, she wants them to keep their education at the top of their priority list for now.

"It's a cutthroat and demoralizing business," Shields said, being well aware of what it's like to work as a child actor. "Plus, they want you when they want you, and you have to be there for auditions and work, and my kids aren't missing school. After college, if they still have the bug, they can pursue it then, but school is first."

During an interview with Porter that same year, Shields said that Rowan has a great voice. However, the actor reiterated that her daughter won't be working in the music industry quite yet.

"But I've told her that she needs an education," she said. "And no matter who your parents are, you either have it or you don't, and you have to commit—it can't be a hobby."

Rowan encouraged her mom to pick up a new Gen Z hobby during quarantine.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rowan has helped her mom create content for a trendy social media platform.

"When I joined TikTok, I joined it because my daughter said, 'I will do it for you, I will navigate it for you, let's do this together,'" Shields told Today this February.

In May 2020, Rowan tried a viral TikTok challenge on Shields, where someone in the driver's seat of a car grabs a bag from the backseat and "accidentally" hits the passenger next to them with it. However, Rowan didn't realize that she left a bottle of sunscreen in her bag and ended up giving her mom a fat lip during the prank.

"I love humor, and I love getting called out as long as it's not mean-spirited," Shields explained, also adding that her daughter apologized over and over. "And I really believe that she didn't mean it to hurt. I was just so happy she wanted me to do anything with her on TikTok because I am so not cool."

Shields struggles to raise teens, just like any mom.

Shields has said that being a mother of two teenagers comes with a few challenges.

"I am surprised by how much their approval in everything matters to me," she told Today. "I have to really be careful that I am not so needy of them, because they're going to say 'I hate you,' and they don't really mean it, but they do at that moment."

Shields noted that when her kids say these things, she doesn't take them to heart.

"[I] tell myself, 'They love you, don't get needy and clingy, because you're going to push them away,'" she added.

Shields admires her daughters' "stubbornness and strength."

In her interview with Porter, Shields also explained how proud she is of her daughters and who they've become.

"They're so much more mature than I was," she said. "So much more confident in their own bodies. They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do, but are more well-adjusted. I am jealous as all h*** about that. But, of course, I created it."

Her kids have been helping her recover from a recent injury.

In February of this year, Shields shared on Instagram that she had broken her femur. Appearing on Today a few days later, she revealed that it happened when she fell off of a balance board. She also discussed how her kids have helped her remain positive throughout it.

"I think it's hard for them when they see their mom not 1000%," Shields said. "They're being very, very proactive as well in helping me just go, 'You got this, Mom, and if you don't feel very strong, we're here for you.'"

