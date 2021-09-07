See Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer in Her Wedding Dress

Two famous families have a big reason to celebrate. On Sept. 4, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer revealed that they got married via a post on his Instagram. Ronson is a music producer, whose sisters, Samantha and Charlotte Ronson, are also well known as a DJ and fashion designer, respectively. Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer and is an actor herself. She has two sisters, Louisa and Mamie, and a brother, Henry.

Though they've since shared the happy news, it's unclear when exactly Ronson and Gummer wed. Ronson posted a photo from their wedding on his birthday and reflected on how Gummer had made 45 the best year of his life. His sister Samantha shared a photo from the nuptials that shows off Gummer's wedding dress and their wedding venue. Read on to see the wedding snap and find out more about this celebrity couple.

Ronson wrote a tribute to Gummer on his birthday.

On his 46th birthday on Sept. 4, Ronson posted a photo of himself and Gummer, 35, at their wedding on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond." He concluded, "Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

The couple confirmed their engagement in May.

As reported by People, rumors that Gummer and Ronson were engaged surfaced in May when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring. In June, Ronson confirmed his engagement to the Mr. Robot star his podcast The FADER Uncovered. According to Page Six, the musician and actor began dating in 2020.

Samantha shared a photo from the outdoor wedding ceremony.

On Ronson's birthday, his sister Samantha also posted about the wedding and shared a picture that she took. "I didn't take many photos at your wedding- (left that to the professional- aka @cjronson) but I think I captured what I needed in this photo…. Coz d***!!!! Look at you…. walking into the next chapter with your perfect partner in crime," she wrote. "I know this is gonna be the best year yet- so- happy f***ing birthday! You get older and we continue to get the gift of you in our lives. I love you so much!!! Miss you xoxoxo."

You can see in the photo that Gummer wore a white gown with an attached cape, while Ronson wore pinstripe suit and cap-toe shoes.

Ronson and Gummer have both been married before.

This is the second marriage for both Gummer and Ronson. Gummer was married to musician and actor Tay Strathairn from July 2019 to April 2020, but People reports that they split up one month after getting married. As for Ronson, he was married to actor and musician Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.

