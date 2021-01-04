Last year proved to be unlike any another that came before it, so if you didn't achieve all of your ambitious resolutions for 2020, don't be too hard on yourself. Although 2020 was challenging—to say the least—many people have gone into 2021 with new resolutions and challenges for themselves, celebrities included, like actor Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder recently shared one of her resolutions for 2021, and it doesn't have anything to do with losing weight or her beauty routine. In fact, it's something many of us could probably benefit from: cursing less. To find out what led Paltrow to make this resolution, read on, and to see what her daughter looks like now, check out Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Rare Photo of 16-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter, Apple.

Paltrow's 2021 resolution came post-New Year's Day, proving it's never too late to resolve to make a change. On Jan. 3, she shared a video on Instagram of herself gushing about a new Goop face oil, and toward the end of the video, she drops the oil and lets out a loud f-bomb, followed by a panicked glance into the camera. Along with the video, Paltrow posted a lengthy caption on how wonderful the new product is, and she closed out the message with a side note: "I am committed to swearing less in 2021. Whoops."

While Paltrow may have been embarrassed by her slip, other stars thought the curse was hilarious. "Gosh darn it. I love you in PG and X ratings, and everything in between," Drew Barrymore commented. Jennifer Garner also declared she was "Sold!" in the comment section.

Paltrow isn't the only celebrity who's setting goals for the new year. Here are some other stars' 2021 resolutions, and to learn what Paltrow might have gotten (or given) for Christmas, check out The Most Absurd Item on Gwyneth Paltrow's Gift List.

1 Melissa Joan Hart

Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart has a few resolutions for 2021. Hart told Us Weekly, "Personally, I'd really like to continue with my piano lessons" and "go to the gym more." The actor also said she wants to "find a way to focus" on her kids in the new year.

2 Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox told Extra that her 2021 resolution is that she "wants to continue to grow and be happy." The actor said she aims to stay in shape in the new year as well.

3 Candace Cameron Bure

While Candace Cameron Bure, star of Fuller House, told Us Weekly that she doesn't usually make resolutions, she did make an exception for 2021. "Going into the new year, I really do want to stick to what I've learned through the pandemic and respect my family time more than I have in the past few years," said Cameron Bure. "I think that comes with age as well. And seeing your kids grow up, I value that so much. So, my New Year's resolution is to stay true to my promise that I've made since March."

4 Shawn Johnson

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson has similar goals to Cameron Bure for 2021. Johnson explained to Us Weekly that she wants the idea of "date night" with her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, to transfer over to their daughter so each parent could have specific "mommy-daughter time" and "daddy-daughter time."

5 Austen Kroll

Austen Kroll of Southern Charm said the key to his New Year's resolution is "moderation." Kroll elected this to be his word of the year not just in reference to drinking but to everything in his life, he told Us Weekly.