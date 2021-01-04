Culture

This Is Gwyneth Paltrow's Surprising New Year's Resolution

Paltrow shared one of her relatable 2021 resolutions on Instagram.

January 4, 2021
Last year proved to be unlike any another that came before it, so if you didn't achieve all of your ambitious resolutions for 2020, don't be too hard on yourself. Although 2020 was challenging—to say the least—many people have gone into 2021 with new resolutions and challenges for themselves, celebrities included, like actor Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder recently shared one of her resolutions for 2021, and it doesn't have anything to do with losing weight or her beauty routine. In fact, it's something many of us could probably benefit from: cursing less. To find out what led Paltrow to make this resolution, read on, and to see what her daughter looks like now, check out Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Rare Photo of 16-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter, Apple.

Paltrow's 2021 resolution came post-New Year's Day, proving it's never too late to resolve to make a change. On Jan. 3, she shared a video on Instagram of herself gushing about a new Goop face oil, and toward the end of the video, she drops the oil and lets out a loud f-bomb, followed by a panicked glance into the camera. Along with the video, Paltrow posted a lengthy caption on how wonderful the new product is, and she closed out the message with a side note: "I am committed to swearing less in 2021. Whoops."

While Paltrow may have been embarrassed by her slip, other stars thought the curse was hilarious. "Gosh darn it. I love you in PG and X ratings, and everything in between," Drew Barrymore commented. Jennifer Garner also declared she was "Sold!" in the comment section.

Paltrow isn't the only celebrity who's setting goals for the new year. Here are some other stars' 2021 resolutions

1
Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart 2019
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart has a few resolutions for 2021. Hart told Us Weekly, "Personally, I'd really like to continue with my piano lessons" and "go to the gym more." The actor also said she wants to "find a way to focus" on her kids in the new year. And for more up-to-date celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox
Shutterstock

Vivica A. Fox told Extra that her 2021 resolution is that she "wants to continue to grow and be happy." The actor said she aims to stay in shape in the new year as well. To see which stars are hitting 50 in 2021, check out 50 Celebrities Who Are Turning 50 This Year.

3
Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure
Shutterstock

While Candace Cameron Bure, star of Fuller House, told Us Weekly that she doesn't usually make resolutions, she did make an exception for 2021. "Going into the new year, I really do want to stick to what I've learned through the pandemic and respect my family time more than I have in the past few years," said Cameron Bure. "I think that comes with age as well. And seeing your kids grow up, I value that so much. So, my New Year's resolution is to stay true to my promise that I've made since March." And for more on celebrity parents, check out Jada Pinkett Smith Regrets Doing This One Thing With Her Kids.

4
Shawn Johnson

Shawn Johnson
Shutterstock

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson has similar goals to Cameron Bure for 2021. Johnson explained to Us Weekly that she wants the idea of "date night" with her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, to transfer over to their daughter so each parent could have specific "mommy-daughter time" and "daddy-daughter time." And for more famous families, check out Tim McGraw Shares Rare Photo of His Three Daughters With Faith Hill.

5
Austen Kroll

Austen Kroll
Shutterstock

Austen Kroll of Southern Charm said the key to his New Year's resolution is "moderation." Kroll elected this to be his word of the year not just in reference to drinking but to everything in his life, he told Us Weekly. And for more reality TV legends for all the wrong reasons, check out The Most Hated People in Reality TV History.

