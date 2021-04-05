See Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple in New Goop Video

It may seem like it was yesterday when everyone was saying, "Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter what?" But just like that, Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, is a teenager. She's even old enough to feature her own morning routine on the social media channels for her mom's infamous lifestyle brand, Goop.

In a new video posted on the Goop Instagram and YouTube, the 16-year-old tries out one of Goop's new skincare products and shows herself getting ready for the day, going through tasks including making coffee, picking out clothes, and putting on makeup. The clip also features her very cool room, the highlight of which is a pink neon sign of her unusual first name.

Martin promoted a new Goop product.

"Good morning, Goop. Let me show you how I start my day," Martin says to start off the video. She's then goes through familiar morning activities—brushing her teeth, washing her face, drinking coffee—and applying some of Goop's new moisturizer.

A feature on Goop's site explains that Martin also sometimes journals or plays guitar in the morning. She goes on to share how she makes avocado toast and her favorite coffee recipe. "I love to make coffee in a French press; if I have time, I froth it with cinnamon and nutmeg using a hand frother, then pour it over ice," Paltrow's daughter says. "I don’t love hot coffee."

She roasted her mom in another recent video for the brand.

In a new TikTok video, Martin adds her own sarcastic narration over a video of her mom's morning routine. In particular, Apple makes fun of the many many vagina-related products Goop has promoted over the years, including some surprising candles that made headlines.

The caption on Paltrow's TikTok reads, "When you get roasted by your gen z daughter."

Paltrow sometimes shares pictures of her kids on her personal account.

Paltrow also shares her 14-year-old son, Moses Martin, with ex-husband Chris Martin. Paltrow sometimes posts photos of the kids on her own account. For instance, last April, she shared a series of photos of Moses in honor of his 14th birthday. In the summer of 2020, she posted a picture that of three generations spending time together: herself, Martin, and her mother, Blythe Danner.

And, as seen above, for Thanksgiving 2020, she posted a photo of herself and her children visiting her father Bruce Paltrow's grave. "On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life," she wrote. "Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

She has rules about her kids and social media.

Paltrow has said that her children aren't allowed to have public social media accounts, because she wants to limit how much they are in the spotlight.

"I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible," the actor said on the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe in July 2020 (via People). "You know, now it's different, 'cause kids are like, 'Can I have a YouTube channel?' and I'm like, 'No, you can't. Absolutely not.'"

In the interview she also praised her kids for their talent and for being independent. "I think, it's really been interesting to be [Apple's] mother, because as she's come into her own, it's almost like, you know, it's like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?' She's so bright and so funny… she's hilarious." Paltrow added of her son, "And Moses is so unique and so deep and like such an old soul—and also really talented. Like, scarily talented."

