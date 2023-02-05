How to Pull Off a Fun Hair Color If You're Over 60, According to Stylists
Are you in the mood to have a little fun with your look?
Are you in the mood to do something a little out-of-the-box with your hair? Adding a bit of fun color is not just for the younger set, it can the perfect way to switch things up at any age. But before you go and dye your whole head bright pink, it's a good idea to look at all your options and find the hair color that not only suits your features, but brings out your personality. Whether you want to take some focus off of your gray hair or you're just looking for something new, there are some things to keep in mind before taking that leap. Keep reading to hear from stylists on how you can pull off a fun hair color if you're over 60.
Consult with your stylist
It's better to not have dyeing your hair be your next DIY project, says Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and Hair Stylist at Hair by Krysta—especially if you're opting for a funky color. Instead, the first thing you should do is consult with your stylist. They will know what shades and formulas will work for your hair texture—which can be more coarse if it is gray—and won't let you pick something that'll damage your locks.
Biancone suggests discussing exactly what you're looking for before committing to something new and maybe even easing into it. "I advise against drastic changes to hair color straight away as this can easily become overwhelming," she says.
Pick a color that suits your skin tone.
So if you have lighter skin, "stay clear from pastel shades, as it will wash you out," Jarvis says—while if you have a darker skin tone, they might just work perfect for you.
Learn what's needed to maintain the color.
But no matter what color you choose, Biancone recommends using shampoo and conditioner that are meant for colored hair, as well as coming in for a trim regularly to keep the ends nice and healthy. "I also suggest paying attention to the products you use for styling and holding, as strong products can fade color quickly," she says.
Find a style that works for you.
Embrace the gray hair too.
Wear it with confidence.
Dying your hair a fun color is a process whether you choose to play it on the safer side or express yourself through wild tones. But no matter what color you choose, you have to own it.
"If someone asks why you have blue hair, tell them it's because YOU want it that way—and then walk away feeling like an absolute boss," Jarvis says. "Ultimately, whatever you decide, have fun and enjoy yourself."