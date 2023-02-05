How to Pull Off a Fun Hair Color If You're Over 60, According to Stylists

Are you in the mood to do something a little out-of-the-box with your hair? Adding a bit of fun color is not just for the younger set, it can the perfect way to switch things up at any age. But before you go and dye your whole head bright pink, it's a good idea to look at all your options and find the hair color that not only suits your features, but brings out your personality. Whether you want to take some focus off of your gray hair or you're just looking for something new, there are some things to keep in mind before taking that leap. Keep reading to hear from stylists on how you can pull off a fun hair color if you're over 60.

Consult with your stylist

It's better to not have dyeing your hair be your next DIY project, says Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and Hair Stylist at Hair by Krysta—especially if you're opting for a funky color. Instead, the first thing you should do is consult with your stylist. They will know what shades and formulas will work for your hair texture—which can be more coarse if it is gray—and won't let you pick something that'll damage your locks.

Biancone suggests discussing exactly what you're looking for before committing to something new and maybe even easing into it. "I advise against drastic changes to hair color straight away as this can easily become overwhelming," she says.

Pick a color that suits your skin tone.



Like when you choose your makeup or what to wear, your hair color should complement your skin tone. Regardless of whether you have fair or darker skin, it's important to maintain a level of contrast between your hair color and your skin tone, Dawna Jarvis, master hairstylist, and business strategist tells Best Life.

So if you have lighter skin, "stay clear from pastel shades, as it will wash you out," Jarvis says—while if you have a darker skin tone, they might just work perfect for you.

Learn what's needed to maintain the color.



Dyeing your hair requires some TLC even after you leave the salon. You can let it fade and grow out if this is just a one time thing, but if you want to keep the color exciting and vibrant, maintenance is crucial. Bolder colors like dark blues and purples might be fun from the start, but they actually require more upkeep. Picking something more subtle, but still unique, like lavender or rose gold will take less maintenance and won't fade as drastically.

But no matter what color you choose, Biancone recommends using shampoo and conditioner that are meant for colored hair, as well as coming in for a trim regularly to keep the ends nice and healthy. "I also suggest paying attention to the products you use for styling and holding, as strong products can fade color quickly," she says.

Find a style that works for you.

With so many ways to show off a fun color, there's no reason to dye your whole head if you're not ready for such a big change. Biancone recommends starting with soft highlights or an ombre style so the colors are visible, but also nicely blended into the hair. A subtle balayage with a more out-of-the-box shade will look great as well. Your actual cut can make a big difference too. "Having the right cut or style can bring out the color and make it look sophisticated [and] it's also something fun to play with if you're feeling a bit daring," she says. "If you are into vibrant mermaid colors, like pink, purple, or blue, a fun short style is a great way to show off your look," Jarvis adds.

Embrace the gray hair too.

When it comes to gray hair, you should embrace it rather than try to hide it. Instead of fully covering up your naturally gorgeous gray, you could blend them effortlessly with a new colorful hue. When it's done correctly, bringing a color into gray hair can add depth. Let the professionals work their magic!"The key to a beautiful, fun hair color is working with the gray," Biancone says.Gray hair is so versatile, so there's a lot you can do with it to keep it trendy and stylish. An experienced stylist will know exactly which shades work with gray and which shades you should stay away from.

Wear it with confidence.

Dying your hair a fun color is a process whether you choose to play it on the safer side or express yourself through wild tones. But no matter what color you choose, you have to own it.

"If someone asks why you have blue hair, tell them it's because YOU want it that way—and then walk away feeling like an absolute boss," Jarvis says. "Ultimately, whatever you decide, have fun and enjoy yourself."