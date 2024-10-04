Eating More of These Foods Can Increase Lifespan and Protect Your Brain, New Research Shows

One of the biggest fears with age is the increased odds of developing dementia. But because there's currently no cure for the condition or the most common form, Alzheimer's disease, many of us actively look for ways to protect our brains. There's ample research on different methods, and the latest data suggests that certain foods could reduce your risk of Alzheimer's disease and—even better—also increase your lifespan.

According to a new study published in Antioxidants this summer, foods that have these protective effects are those that contain phytoene, which is a carotenoid often found in tomatoes.

Investigators found that the carotenoid has anti-aging properties and protects against the buildup of harmful free radicals and plaque in the brain, which is how Alzheimer's disease develops. The data specifically showed a 10 to 18.6 percent increase in longevity and a 30 to 40 percent reduction in the damaging effects of plaque.

"These are very exciting preliminary results, so we are looking for funding to continue this line of research and to find out by what mechanisms these effects are produced," study author Paula Mapelli Brahm, PhD, research collaborator at the University of Seville, said in a press release.

Researchers from the Colour and Food Quality group at the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Seville in Spain conducted the research in collaboration with a group run by Marina Ezcurra, PhD, senior lecturer in the biology of aging at the University of Kent in the U.K.

Wondering how you can put these findings to good use? Upping your intake of tomatoes is beneficial, as the fruit is one of the richest sources of phytoene. But it's not the only one. Per the press release, carrots, apricots, red peppers, oranges, mandarins, and passion fruit are also good sources of this specific carotenoid.

The study also presents novel findings, as researchers surmise that "no other studies have directly shown that phytoene intake promotes longevity."

Researchers reached this conclusion by testing how phytoene affected the health of a model organism called C. elegans. Different amounts of the carotenoid didn't affect the development, suggesting that it's not toxic, but certain amounts did lead to a reduction in oxidative stress.

In addition to its brain health and longevity benefits, phytoene has also been shown in studies to protect against ultraviolet radiation.