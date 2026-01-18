If You Can Do This 4-Second Longevity Test After 60, You’re in Great Shape

It provides insights into fall risk and overall functional health.

Physical performance tests like the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test do more than evaluate strength, balance, and mobility in the moment. Because those everyday movements rely on muscle strength, coordination, reaction time, and cardiovascular function, the results can offer meaningful clues about long-term health and independence, too.

For instance, in one 2020 study, people with abnormal Timed Up and Go results had a 13 percent higher risk of cardiovascular events and a 56 percent higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease, highlighting how closely mobility and heart health are connected. When movement becomes slower or less stable, it may signal underlying changes that affect the entire body.

The 8-Foot Timed Up and Go (8UG) test is a slight variation on the original assessment, modifying the walking distance while keeping the same basic movements. Experts say this version may offer especially valuable insight into real-world fall risk and overall functional health, making it a practical tool for identifying early warning signs and tracking changes over time. And, if you can do it in four seconds or less past the age of 60, it could mean you’re in great shape for your age.

What is the 8-Foot Timed Up and Go test?

To perform the test, a standard chair is placed at one end of an eight-foot walkway (some traditional versions of the test promoted by the CDC feature a 10-foot walkway).

The participant begins seated, with their back against the chair and arms resting on their thighs. On the signal to start, they stand up, walk eight feet at a comfortable but brisk pace, turn around a marker, return to the chair, and sit down again. Repeat the exercise twice, recording your score in seconds and using the better of the two as your final result.

What the results mean:

Faster times generally reflect better balance, leg strength, and coordination. Slower times suggest a higher likelihood of falling.

In a 2016 study, the 8-Foot Timed Up and Go correctly identified a much larger share of people with a history of falls than the traditional Timed Up and Go Test and another agility test known as the Activities-Specific Balance Confidence (ABC) scale.

Its ability to detect fall risk remained strong even in participants with mild cognitive impairment, showing that memory or thinking changes did not significantly distort performance. Because of this balance between sensitivity and specificity, researchers concluded that it is a more practical tool for identifying fall risk in community-dwelling older adults.

According to The New York Times, your score on the test will be interpreted differently depending on your age and gender. “For people in their 60s, an above-average score is around four seconds and below average is five or six seconds. For people in their 70s and 80s, five or six seconds is above average,” the outlet reports.

How to improve your score:

If your test reveals a high fall risk, don’t worry—there are still ways to improve both your score and what it represents. Following an activity routine that builds strength, agility, balance, and speed can improve health outcomes.

Robert Lockie, a professor of kinesiology at California State Fullerton, told The Times that single-leg stands and leg-strengthening exercises such as knee squats can be especially effective in turning the tide.

However, most exercises done with precision should help your score rise: Chair stands build leg power, while walking drills improve gait speed. Balance exercises, such as standing on one foot or practicing controlled turns, can enhance stability. Consistent practice may not only improve test performance but also reduce real-world fall risk.