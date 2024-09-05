Cutting Down on This Vitamin Can Actually Help You Live Longer, New Study Says

Incorporating additional vitamins and minerals into our diet can be as simple as consuming more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains or as easy as taking a dietary supplement. Both organic compounds are important, but vitamins, especially, help us fight off infections, support nerve health , and absorb energy from food, per the National Institute on Aging (NIA). Additionally, certain vitamins can also boost longevity. In fact, a new study published in Life Science Alliance suggests that folate, when consumed in limited increments, can lead to healthier aging . Of course, the keyword here is “limited.”

RELATED: Folate Deficiency: 5 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Vitamin B9.

Also known as vitamin B9, folate is vital for cell growth and development , according to Mayo Clinic. Folate also helps reduce the risk of birth defects of the brain and spine when consumed and/or taken during the early stages of pregnancy.

Vitamin B9 is naturally present in foods including dark green leafy vegetables, beans, peas, nuts, oranges, lemons, and strawberries; added to other foods like pasta or cereal; and can also be found in the form of a supplement. In terms of supplements, you may have heard of prenatal vitamins, which mainly consist of folic acid, a synthetic form of folate.

Typically, people try to increase their folate intake, not decrease it. However, scientists from Texas A&M AgriLife Research argue in the study that “the long-term health implications of consuming high amounts of folate throughout life are unclear.”

So, what happens if you lower your folate intake? It turns out that cutting down on vitamin B9 can actually help you live longer.

“Optimal folate intake may vary depending on an individual’s age. While higher folate is crucial during early life for growth and development, a lower intake later in life may benefit metabolic health and longevity,” wrote study leader Michael Polymenis, an agriculture and life sciences professor at Texas A&M.

RELATED: 12 Supplements You Should Never Take Together, Medical Experts Say.

For this study, scientists distributed limited amounts of folate to animal models whose age was equivalent to middle-aged humans. As expected, they saw a steady decrease in “processes related to growth and building new cells.” However, the reduction in folate intake enhanced metabolic flexibility.

The male animal models experienced an overall increase in their metabolic rate during “active periods,” which in turn supported energy levels and physical activity, per the study. However, when the female models limited their folate intake, the transition between carbohydrate metabolism and fat metabolism was much quicker than what is considered typical.

“When you sleep, your metabolism burns fat,” explained Polymenis. “And when you’re awake and active, you’re typically burning carbohydrates for quicker energy. As you get older, it takes longer to switch between these fat-burning and carbohydrate-burning states, but this metabolic plasticity seems to be better maintained in animal models on a folate-limited diet.”

While the study implies that skipping vitamin B9 supplements might actually be good for you, scientists say more research is needed to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of a folate-limited diet in humans specifically. For those reasons, the study’s authors don’t recommend eliminating folate from your diet altogether.

“Based on our findings, we believe older adults may need less folate than they’re likely getting now,” said Polymenis. “We still have more to investigate in this area, and we would not advocate for absolute dietary eradication for anyone.”