25 States Have “Very High” Flu Levels After Holiday Surge

Over 92 % of cases are influenza A(H3N2), a strain often linked to higher hospitalization rates.

Every holiday season, as we come together to celebrate, flu levels spike. But even as we navigate past a risky few weeks for potential transmission, flu activity remains high across the United States, and federal health officials caution that the season has not yet peaked.

While some surveillance indicators declined or held steady this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says those changes are likely tied to reduced healthcare visits and reporting during the holidays, not a true drop in infections. Elevated flu activity is expected to continue for several more weeks—and is currently circulating at “very high” levels in 25 states.

Thus far, the health authority has classified the current season as “moderately severe.” Eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported to the CDC this week, bringing the total to 17 so far for the 2025–2026 season. Overall, the CDC estimates at least 15 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 7,400 deaths nationwide to date.

Influenza A remains the dominant virus right now. During the most recent reporting week, public health laboratories identified 1,259 flu viruses, with more than 97 percent classified as influenza A. Among those subtyped, over 92 percent were influenza A(H3N2), a strain often linked to higher hospitalization rates.

Where are doctors seeing the greatest surges? Read on to find out if your state is on high alert, according to national health authorities.

25 states have “very high” flu levels.

Every week, the Influenza Division at the CDC collects and analyzes flu data from across the country, ultimately presenting a surveillance report known as FluView.

In the most recent report, which used data collected between December 28 and January 3, 25 states and Puerto Rico were identified as having “very high” flu levels. In other words, according to the CDC’s ILI Activity Levels, half of the country is currently experiencing the highest levels of flu. Those states include:

Alabama

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

These states have the highest levels of all.

Fourteen states, marked in dark purple on a CDC map used to illustrate flu severity, currently have the highest flu levels of all. Those states include:

Colorado

Georgia

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Of those states, the Southeastern U.S. appears to be weathering the worst of it: Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana are all categorized under Activity Level 13—currently the highest level on the list. Colorado is the only state outside of that region experiencing such high levels.

How to protect against the flu:

When flu circulation is high, layering a few proven precautions can significantly lower your risk of getting sick. Start with vaccination, which remains the most effective way to reduce severe illness, hospitalization, and complications, even in seasons when flu activity is intense.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when washing is not possible, especially after being in public places.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, since the flu virus most often enters the body this way. In crowded indoor settings, wearing a well-fitting mask and keeping some distance from people who are coughing or otherwise visibly ill can reduce exposure.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and work, and prioritize sleep, hydration, and balanced meals to support immune function. And, if you develop flu-like symptoms, stay home, limit contact with others, and seek medical advice early—particularly if you are at higher risk for complications.