COVID Levels Are “Very High” and “High” in These 13 States

The CDC’s virus tracker shows that respiratory illness activity has climbed to some of the season's highest levels.

Year after year, as we head indoors for winter, respiratory illnesses such as COVID, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tend to surge—and this year is no exception. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that COVID activity remains “low” in most parts of the country, experts warn that the virus is still circulating and rising in certain areas.

In fact, the CDC’s latest virus tracker data shows that overall respiratory illness activity has climbed to some of the highest levels seen this season, driven by a combination of multiple viruses spreading at once. Against that backdrop, a smaller but concerning group of states is standing out: Right now, 13 states are reporting “very high” or “high” COVID levels, signaling more intense local transmission and a greater risk of severe illness for vulnerable populations.

RELATED: Flu Levels Are “Very High” and “High” in These 14 States.

These states have “very high” COVID levels.

The CDC regularly tests wastewater (sewage) to detect traces of infectious diseases circulating in a community, even if people don’t have symptoms. This is especially useful for detecting COVID rates, since Cleveland Clinic estimates 20 percent of cases are asymptomatic.

Health authorities also use this data “as an early warning that levels of infections may be increasing or decreasing in your community.”

According to this data, five states are currently listed by the CDC as having “very high” levels of COVID, with two located in the Northeast and three in the Midwest:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Nebraska

Ohio

South Dakota

In these states, elevated transmission suggests the virus is spreading more widely within communities, increasing the likelihood of outbreaks and putting added strain on healthcare systems.

Public health experts emphasize that residents—especially older adults, people with underlying health conditions, and those who are immunocompromised—may face a higher risk of severe illness in areas with very high activity and should take extra precautions as the respiratory virus season continues.

These states have “high” COVID levels.

An additional eight states have “high” COVID levels this week, according to CDC data last updated on January 4. Once again, the Northeast and Midwest featured heavily on the list, with just one Northwestern state and one Southern state breaking the pattern. Those states are:

Arkansas

Indiana

Kansas

Maine

Michigan

Montana

New Hampshire

West Virginia

How can I protect myself against COVID this season?

As COVID continues to circulate this season, the most effective way to protect yourself is to layer proven prevention strategies. Staying up to date on your COVID vaccination remains a cornerstone of protection, especially for older adults and people with underlying health conditions, as vaccines significantly reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

If you are at high risk of severe infection and living in an area with high or very high COVID levels, wearing a high-quality mask—such as an N95 or KN95—in crowded indoor spaces can further lower your risk of infection. Improving ventilation at home and in shared spaces, whether by opening windows or using air purifiers, also helps reduce the concentration of virus particles in the air.

Every day habits matter, too. If you feel sick, staying home and getting tested can prevent unknowingly spreading the virus to others. Frequent handwashing, while not the primary defense against airborne spread, still helps limit transmission from contaminated surfaces.

Paying attention to local COVID activity levels can guide your decisions about gatherings and travel, and taking extra precautions when rates are elevated can make a meaningful difference.