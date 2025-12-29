Flu Levels Are “Very High” and “High” in These 14 States

A variation of the A(H3N2) flu virus is currently spreading across the U.S.

With all the travel, socializing, and gatherings, the hectic pace of the holiday season also tends to go hand in hand with a spike in people catching nasty viruses. Unfortunately, while COVID-19 rates appear to be relatively stable at the moment, this year appears to be shaping up as one of the worst for the flu in recent memory. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than a dozen states are currently listed as having “high” or “very high” reported rates of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) for the week ending on Dec. 13. Here’s which places are faring the worst.

RELATED: You Can Get the Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine Delivered to Your House This Year—Here’s How.

Three states have “very high” flu levels.

According to the latest CDC data, Colorado, Louisiana, and New York have the most reported cases at the moment, with each designated at the top “very high” category for reported ILI.

Reported illnesses in Louisiana have continued to rise in recent weeks, with 3,546 cases and roughly 7 percent of all emergency room visits in the state linked to patients with flu-like symptoms as of Dec. 13, per the Louisiana Department of Health. This marks an increase from 2,478 cases and 5.4 percent of ER visits seen just two weeks prior.

Colorado is in a similar position, with 7 percent of ER visits linked to patients exhibiting ILI symptoms, which the CDC defines as “respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat.” While it is still processing some of the most recent data, rates for the week ending Dec. 20 show there were 507 reported cases, per the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

However, conditions appear to be most dire in the Northeast, where officials warned that 71,123 flu cases were reported for the week ending Dec. 20, per The New York Times. “We are seeing the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week in New York State,” James McDonald, MD, State Health Commissioner for New York, said in a briefing.

These states have “high” flu levels.

As cases continue to mount nationwide, other states are seeing surges of their own. In fact, ten other states are currently in the “high” threshold of reported cases, according to CDC data:

Connecticut

Georgia

Idaho

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

South Carolina

Both the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico were also found to be in the “high” category.

RELATED: Common Virus Could Increase Your Alzheimer’s Risk By 80%.

An emerging strain of the virus could be complicating things.

This year’s record-high surge appears to be driven by a relatively new variation of the A(H3N2) flu virus known as subclade K, USA Today reports. Elsewhere, the strain is believed to be behind larger flu outbreaks in Canada, the U.K., and Japan.

Data shows that fewer have been administered this year, decreasing from just over 50 million last year to 47.6 million this year, according to the CDC. Some health officials have expressed concern that this year’s flu shots might not be as helpful against subclade K specifically. However, they maintain that receiving a flu shot would still provide plenty of protection against severe illness and is still worth getting.

Unfortunately, the situation may become worse in the coming weeks. “What is clear is that cases are increasing, and we’re seeing a lot of influenza cases increasing across the country, and that’s a trend that we [are] sure will continue into the new year,” Andrew Pekosz, the co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center of Excellence in influenza research and response, said in a briefing on Dec. 16.

Here’s how you can protect yourself from the flu.

With numbers likely to continue rising, there are still plenty of steps you can take to decrease your chances of becoming sick. The CDC still recommends that all eligible patients receive their annual flu shot, which can greatly reduce the severity of illness and the risk of hospitalization or more severe outcomes as a result of contracting the virus.

It’s also important to stay up with hygiene by washing your hands regularly with soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer can also work in a pinch when you don’t have access to a sink or running water. You should also avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose with unwashed hands.

It’s also best to avoid close contact with anyone who is sick. The CDC advises anyone who is ill to stay at home for at least 24 hours after their fever has resolved and their symptoms begin to improve.