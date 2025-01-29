10 Best Items From Five Below's New Pilates Line: "$20 on Amazon," Says Shopper

There’s no sugarcoating it: Workout equipment is expensive. Stocking up on basic items like mats, resistance bands, and dumbbells can rack up a hefty bill—unless you know where to look. And right now, shoppers are turning to Five Below. The discount retailer just released a new Pilates line that includes shaker bottles, workout cushions, mini yoga wheels, pilates rings, free weights, and more.

"Wellll I’m going today because the Pilates ring is $20 on Amazon," said one shopper in the comments section of TikToker Grace Smith's recent videovideo. "Your sign to become a pilates princess for less," @ambarskye captioned her own video.

Best of all, almost every item costs $5 or less. But if you want to get your hands on some, we recommend getting to Five Below as soon as possible because some items are already selling out—the Pilates ring was not available online at the time of writing, and much of the gear was no longer available in the cute pink color. For now, here are seven top picks.

1. Pilates Fitness Bar Five Below You don’t need a gym membership to get a full-body workout. This Pilates bar can be used to perform squats, kicks, standing rows, lunges, push-ups, and various stretches. You can also use it to make basic Pilates moves more challenging with the addition of resistance. Simultaneously, you’ll be working on your balance and coordination. Five Below $5 Buy Now

2. Dumbbells Dumbbells are sneakily expensive. For example, at Target, expect to pay about $10 for a single five-pound dumbbell. At Five Below, these cute black or pink weights are half that price. The one-pound dumbbells are just $2, while the eight- and ten-pound weights are $5.95 (compared to $14 and $17.50, respectively, at Target). Five Below $5 Buy Now

3. Yoga Mats No pilates home studio is complete without a cushy yoga mat. This one measures 24 inches by 68 inches, and has a non-slip texture, so you don’t have to worry about sliding out of place. Five Below $5.95 Buy Now

4. Yoga Blocks Five Below There's a lot of crossover between yoga and Pilates, so these Yoga blocks are likely to come in handy for both types of fitness classes. Five Below $5 Buy Now

5. Fitness Ball Five Below If it’s a six-pack you’re after, then you might need this exercise ball. It targets ab muscles while also improving balance and posture. A fitness ball is an easy way to make a simple exercise, like sit-ups, a million times harder. Five Below $5 Buy Now

6. Resistance Bands Five Below Many a Pilates class uses resistance bands to increase the intensity of certain moves. This three-pack of bands comes in light, medium, and heavy intensities, so you can take things at your own level. Five Below $5 Buy Now

7. Thigh Trainer Five Below Remember these from 30 years ago? Well, the thigh trainer is back, and Five Below has one for just $5. Five Below $5 Buy Now

8. Wrist Weights Five Below Don’t underestimate the power of one-pound wrist weights—you’ll be feeling the burn within seconds. These from Five Below have an adjustable fit and are designed with reflective paneling for safety at night. Wear them outside of pilates, too, while styling your hair or doing chores for a quick but effective arm workout. Five Below $5 Buy Now

9. Foam Roller Five Below Stretching is essential to any Pilates practice, and this foam roller will help massage your sore muscles to prevent stiffness and injury. Five Below $5 Buy Now