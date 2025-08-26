 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Five Below Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shoppers are racing to Five Below for these 7 trending new arrivals this week.

August 26, 2025
August 26, 2025
Five Below is one of my daughter’s favorite stores, and I am here for it. Compared to Target and Hobby Lobby, the discount store allows me to get out pretty easily, as most prices are $5 or less. This week, Five Below just got some unbelievable items in, ranging from Squishmallows and Sephora dupes to an Anthropologie-worthy mirror. Here are the 7 best new Five Below arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1
These Adorable Halloween-Themed Squishmallows

Five Below Squishmallows
Five Below

Five Below is a sneaky source of Squishmallows. My daughter is obsessed with these Halloween Squishmallow Plush toys, which are just $5.00 a pop. Choose from ghosts, goblins, and witches—creepy but cute and super snuggly.

2
A Pack of Touchland Dupes

Five Below hand sanitizer
Five Below

Touchland hand sanitizer is still all the rage. You don’t have to pay $10 at Five Below. Get a three-pack of Wish Limited Edition Hydrating Mist Hand Sanitizers for just $7 in fall scents: Pumpkin Spice Latte, Candy Apple, and Caramel Latte. The hydrating hand mists are travel-sized.

3
An Anthropologie-Worthy Mirror for $35

primrose mirror dupe Five Below
Five Below

Fun fact: Five Below has a Five Beyond section, with price points well beyond the $5 mark. If you don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars for the Anthropologie Primrose mirror dupe, head to Five Below and get the Gold Antique Style Floor Mirror 4ft x 2ft, just $35. It has the same romantic, ornate feel as the designer version.

4
This Adorable Mummy-Shaped Pillow

mummy pillow Five Below
Five Below

I am all about accent pieces and throw pillows to make your home more seasonally festive. This Halloween Mummy Pillow, $15.00, is cute but spooky and the perfect living room accent.

5
Halloween Treat Buckets in Lots of Colors

halloween bucket Five Below
Five Below

Whether you are hosting Halloween, helping out with a classroom party, or simply need new treat buckets for your kids, head to Five Below. This Halloween Treat Bucket, available in purple, orange, green, and black, is just $1 and perfect for loading up with candy.

6
They Even Have Sol de Janeiro Dupes

sol de janeiro dupe Five Below
Five Below

Sol de Janeiro is still wildly popular. If you don’t want to spend Sephora-like money, Five Below has a line of dupes, including the new scent, Strawberry Hydrating Body Butter. The 1.69-oz container is nourishing, smells like fruit, and costs just $1.

7
And, a Cozy Faux Fur Blanket

cozy blanket Five Below
Five Below

I am all about cozifying my home for fall, to make up for the fact that pool season is about to end. This Faux Fur Blanket 50in x 60in come in cream and pink and is perfect for fall and winter couch cuddling. At just $7 it also makes a great gift.

 

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
