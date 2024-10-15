11 Simple Changes That Will Instantly Make You Feel Younger

You’re only as old as you feel—it may sound like a cliche but the way we live our everyday lives can significantly impact mood, happiness, and energy. In that respect a person at 50 can seem more youthful than someone at 30. “People with more positive attitudes about growing old tend to live longer and healthier lives than those with negative thoughts about aging,” says Dr. David Sinclair , professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School. If you’ve felt stuck in a rut and bored with life, here are 11 simple changes that will make you feel instantly younger.

1. Take a Class Shutterstock Does anything feel more youthful than being in a class environment, learning something new and exciting? “This could be something as easy as taking a pottery class, or even something as big as enrolling in college to receive that degree you always wanted but never finished,” says Michele Ross, PhD , via InfusedHealth. “By learning something new, you will keep your brain in positive mindset known as a growth mindset and this will help you feel worlds younger no matter what you decide to pursue.”

2. Manage Stress Shutterstock Anxiety tends to become more common as we get older, so managing stress is key to feeling youthful. "Daily meditation, reading stoicism (philosophy that teaches how to maximize positive emotions and reduce negative ones), and simply spending some quiet time each day expressing gratitude are good places to begin," says Dr. Sinclair.

3. Spend Time With Friends iStock Remember how great it felt to spend your free time with friends? Socializing only becomes more important as we grow older. “Socializing keeps our minds active and engaged,” says Harvard Health . “Studies also show that personal connections help curb feelings of low self-esteem that dampen a positive mindset. Men often find it most natural to bond over a shared activity or interest, so consider joining a walking group, golf or bowling league, card or chess club, service club, or men's club at a community center.”

4. Get a Job iStock Having meaningful work and staying busy will keep you feeling young and vibrant. “The workplace offers the chance to actively use your mental skills, such as problem-solving and breaking down complex tasks,” says Harvard Health. “It also shows that you still have value to others and the world and that what you contribute is needed.” RELATED: 7 Daily Ways to Keep Your Brain Young.

5. Get Moving! iStock Staying active is incredibly important and effective for looking and feeling younger. “In the modern era, there are so many different ways in which to stay fit, don’t feel like you have to go for a run or join a local gym,” Ross says. “Instead, you can pick up a physically demanding hobby like gardening, or perhaps join a local hiking group. You’ll be surprised at how much younger you feel just from regular physical activity, and you’ll probably feel more positive as you meet new friends too.”

6. Spend Time With Different Age Groups iStock Connecting with people both older and younger can help you keep an open mind and learn new things. “If you have children and grandchildren, you probably already know what younger generations bring to your life,” says Walker Methodist . “However, expanding your friend group can increase how often you have those enriching interactions. If you find yourself surrounded by people your own age, make an effort to join a group that crosses generations. Chances are, there’s a local gathering of people who share one of your interests and will be more than happy to meet you.”

7. Reconnect With Your Partner Shutterstock When was the last time you dated your spouse or long-term partner? Rekindling the flame can make you feel like a teenager again. “We call it the rustiness phenomenon,” says Jacqueline Olds , an HMS associate professor of psychiatry at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital. “Couples get out of the habit of sex, of being incredibly in love, and often for good reasons: work, children, a sick parent. But that type of love can be reignited… We know that primitive areas of the brain are involved in romantic love. And that these areas light up on brain scans when talking about a loved one. These areas can stay lit up for a long time for some couples.”

8. Visit Somewhere New Shutterstock Visiting new places is a great way to recreate child-like wonder at something new and exciting. “The good news is, that the excitement over new places doesn’t decrease with age, we’ve just likely been to most places in our immediate life so we don’t feel that excitement every day,” Matt says. “It’s time to change that. Plan a trip to a new exotic location, or make a reservation at that new restaurant in town. Or you could even just get in your car and drive a new direction you haven’t been before. You’ll be surprised at how excited you feel just from stepping outside of your comfort zone.” RELATED: 8 Daily Habits That Keep Your Heart Young.

9. Go Get ‘Em Shutterstock When was the last time you set yourself an exciting goal that gave you something to work towards and look forward to? “Find a physical challenge that you can realistically complete, create a plan of execution, and then work to meet that goal,” says Harvard Health. “For example, train for a 5K race, hike a trail, complete a series of boot camp classes, or walk a mile daily for a month. Regular exercise builds confidence in your ability to be active, and setting a challenge helps you experience a feeling of accomplishment. Both can make you feel more youthful.”

10. Take Control of Your Life Shutterstock Studies show people who take control of their life—for example a healthy diet, regular exercise, meeting goals—feel younger than people who don’t. “On days when you felt above your average control perceptions — you felt more controlled for you — you tended to feel younger,” Jennifer Bellingtier, a postdoctoral psychology researcher at Friedrich Schiller University in Germany, tells TIME . “When you feel more controlled, you feel younger, and then you feel like you can accomplish more things. You feel like your actions matter.”