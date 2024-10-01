Skip to content
Weight Loss
11 Simple Changes That Will Instantly Make You Feel Slimmer

Small adjustments in your wardrobe, routine, and posture can boost confidence.

Slender woman looking at herself in the mirror while at the gym
Shutterstock
Oct 01, 2024
Everyone has days where they just don’t feel good about how they look—maybe it’s bloat, or a poor night’s sleep, or a weekend of not-great dietary choices. Whatever the reason, small changes can make you instantly feel slimmer when you’re struggling to have confidence in your appearance. Here are 11 simple changes that will help make you feel instantly slimmer.

1. Wear the Right Size

Woman Wearing Oversized Clothing

Shutterstock

Wearing clothes that actually fit you properly will immediately make you feel better and slimmer. “Clothes that fit properly tend to look better,” according to Jennifer of A Well Styled Life. “They will enhance your appearance, showing off your body in the most flattering way, regardless of your size. Nothing looks stylish if it’s pulling at the seams or hanging like a limp rag on your body. Don’t be afraid to go up or down a size to get the right fit. If the number on the tag bothers you, cut the label out.”

2. Exercise For 30 Minutes

woman doing a yoga workout at homeShutterstock

Research shows just 30 minutes of working out makes women feel thinner. “Women’s perceptions of their strength and their body fatness changed during exercise, and statistically we can show that that’s what caused the change in body image,” Kathleen Martin Ginis, professor of health and exercise science at the University of British Columbia in Canada, tells TIME. “We all have those days when we don’t feel great about our bodies. Our research shows that one way to feel better, with pretty much immediate effects, is to get moving.”

3. Reduce Bloat

Herbal chamomile tea and chamomile flowersiStock

Reducing bloat can make you look instantly slimmer. “Peppermint, ginger and chamomile all have anti-bloating properties,” says OSF Healthcare. “Peppermint and ginger relax the stomach muscles, which reduces the spasms and the feeling of being bloated. Chamomile is an anti-inflammatory herb, which helps to reduce the swollenness of bloating. The warmth of tea also helps to relax the body.”

4. Work On Posture

Woman with bad posture workingShutterstock

Slouching will add pounds to your appearance. "This is one reason why men lose height as they get older," says Dr. David Binder of the Orthopaedic Spine Center at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. If necessary, see a physical therapist. "He or she can measure the angles of your neck and back when you sit, stand, and walk, and then teach you the correct posture and alignment you need to attain."

5. Wear a V-Neck

Portrait of a businesswoman smiling and wearing a purple v-neck sweater

Shutterstock

“I’ve said it before: The inverted triangle of a V-neck strengthens your shoulder line and lengthens your neck and torso,” says Lois Joy Johnson of AARP. “Wider Vs balance broad hips and thighs; deeper Vs give a generous chest separation and lift (just don’t go too low, no cleavage necessary).”

6. High-Waisted Pants

Detail of the body of a model dressed in light blue high-waisted jeans, an ornamented leather belt and a blue jacket.

Shutterstock

Wearing high-waisted pants can make you look slimmer. “Wearing pants/jeans with a higher rise will keep everything sucked in, smooth out lumps and bumps, and make you feel more secure,” according to Busbee Style. “Even if you don’t have a tummy, high-rise jeans will make your legs look thinner, longer, and smooth skin. When shopping for high-rise jeans, look for at least a 9” rise.”

7. Try a Supplement

Wellness, Vitamins and SupplementsiStock

Some supplements can make you feel much thinner thanks to debloating effects. "A blend of taurine, a natural amino acid, and vitamin B6 will help you lose water weight without losing essential electrolytes," Beverly Hills endocrinologist Eva Cwynar, tells Harper’s Bazaar. Cwynar recommends a Abadi Ease Water Retention ($24) capsule three times a day.

8. Wear Heels

pink heels

iStock

Heels can instantly make you feel thinner. “This is an obvious one, but worth repeating,” according to Busbee Style. “Another tip…avoid wearing shoes with ankle straps to make your legs look longer! And for the most elongating and slimming effect, wear heels that are similar to your skin tone and have a pointed toe.”

9. Try a Spray Tan

A woman in a bikini getting a professional spray tan

Shutterstock

A good spray tan can make you feel pounds lighter. "Ask for a little extra misting on triceps and inner and outer legs to visually narrow them," Los Angeles tanning pro Kelsey Jones tells Harper’s Bazaar.

10. Epsom Salt Bath

image of a woman's legs in a bubble bath

Shutterstock

Taking a 15-minute bath in Epsom salts can make you feel lighter and tighter. "It will draw water out of your cells—kind of like reverse osmosis," New York dermatologist Francesca Fusco tells Harper’s Bazaar.

11. Wear Jewelry Strategically

Close-up portrait of a woman wearing gold ring, necklace and bracelet.iStock

How you wear jewelry can make you feel instantly slimmer. “Long necklaces like a long pendant necklace have the power to elongate in the same way a v-neck does,” according to Busbee Style. “It’s a simple way to add length to the upper body. Remember that wherever you place your jewelry, is where the eyes will go. If you want to call attention to your face, for example, wear a pretty collar necklace or drop earrings.”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

