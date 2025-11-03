4 Regions Where Fall Foliage Will Peak This Month

The southernmost states can still look forward to those dazzling colors.

While some areas may be better known for their stunning fall foliage than others, the changing colors don’t affect every area at the same time. In fact, once October finally ends, many leaf peepers will probably consider packing it in for the season as the brilliant red, orange, and yellow leaves begin to live up to the season’s name and fall to the ground. But if you’ve been slow to take in those autumn views, you might still be in luck: There are some regions in the U.S. where fall foliage will peak in November.

The foliage forecast is courtesy of SmokyMountains.com, which has compiled a map that predicts when each month will bring prime colors to different areas.

“The backbone of the map is meteorology—temperature, moisture, sunlight, and precipitation. While meteorology is most accurate immediately before an event, a forecast is more useful to travelers and end users when made in advance,” the company writes on its website.

“With our unique blend of historical and forecast data, we are able to make a highly accurate prediction by the end of August. The drastic year-to-year changes dictate that we create a new map from scratch with new data each year,” they explain.

As the company itself stated, local conditions can alter the actual outcome even after the forecast has been set (especially if the weather is significantly above or below average for the season). But if you’re hoping to get one last leaf peeping session in, odds are these places will be the best to do so.

1. The Southeast

While most of the mid-latitude and northern states have already seen their best fall colors come and go, the warmer southern states will have something to look forward to. In the Southeast specifically, the first weekend of November will bring peak fall foliage to central North Carolina, northern South Carolina, northern Georgia, northeastern Alabama, central Mississippi, and southern Kentucky.

By Nov. 10, the line will have advanced significantly, bringing the best colors to Carolina coasts, central and southern Georgia, central Alabama, central Mississippi, and western Tennessee. But the following week, very few areas will be left with an autumnal show, with only northern Florida, central and southern Alabama, and central and southern Mississippi showing their peak colors.

2. and 3. The Midwest and South

While states closer to the northern border saw much of their peak foliage times pass before Halloween, pockets of the Midwest still have time to leaf peep. This includes places like southern Illinois, southern Iowa, Missouri, southern Nebraska, and western Kansas, according to SmokyMountains.com.

By the following week, on Nov. 10, the foliage line will push further south into eastern Kansas, eastern and central Arkansas, northern Oklahoma, and parts of north Texas. However, Nov. 17 leaves only a few areas left, including northern Louisiana, central and southern Oklahoma, and most of Texas, save for the Gulf Coast.

4. The Southwest

If you’re planning a November trip to take in the stunning deserts of the Southwest, you might be able to take in some foliage, too. The early parts of the month bring prime colors to eastern New Mexico before hitting their stride around Nov. 10. By then, the peak will hit southern New Mexico, southern Arizona, and southern California (including up along the coast to the Bay Area).

However, don’t wait too long: As of Nov. 17, the only area in the region with peak foliage left will be southern New Mexico near the southern border.