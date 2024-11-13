Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Facts
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

7 Nostalgic Things Only ‘80s Kids Will Remember in Today’s Digital World

It really was the best of times.

Woman in 1980's fashion with shatter shade glasses on a yellow background
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastNov 13, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

The 1980s truly were a wonderful time to be a kid. There was no social media, no cameras on phones everywhere you went, and your parents couldn’t get a hold of you once you walked out the front door. Movies and TV shows were a big deal, especially because if you missed them when they came out, it would be a long time before you got a chance to see it again. Nostalgia for the ‘80s is hot right now, with Cobra Kai and Stranger Things hitting ratings gold—but only people who were kids at the time can appreciate how special it was. Here are 7 facts only ‘80s kids will understand.

RELATED: The 25 Best ‘80s Movies You Have to See.

1. Landlines Were a Thing

Vintage Retro Office Telephone with Push Button style

Shutterstock

There were no cell phones—homes had a landline that everyone shared. If your siblings were being sneaky, they could listen in on your conversations, and you had to ask someone’s parents to speak to them, which would have text-only adults these days running for the hills. Not only that, but many homes in the 1980s still had rotary phones—try putting one of those in front of a 12-year-old today, they would have zero idea what to do with it.

2. Saturday Morning Cartoons

Two boys watching Saturday morning cartoons

Shutterstock

Saturday morning cartoons were worth waking up early for back then—Inspector Gadget, G.I. Joe, He-Man, The Smurfs, Scooby-Doo… kids who grew up with streaming could never understand.

3. A Very Special Episode

television set from the 1980sShutterstock

We got very special episodes back then of our favorite shows, usually highlighting some serious social issues of the day. Here’s a great roundup of some of the best.

4. Mixtapes

Cassette mixtape, 1980s nostalgiaShutterstock

Kids in the 1980s had to create their own mixtapes, which was hard work. Bonus points to anyone who recorded their mixtapes off the radio!

RELATED: 30 Huge Bands from the '80s You Forgot About.

5. Long-Distance Charges

Redhead girl talking on a green phone on red background

Shutterstock

We’re so used to calling people on the other side of the planet without a second thought, but back in the 1980s long-distance charges were astronomical. And if you wanted to make international calls, there was a whole industry that sold phone cards for it.

6. Library Books

Books in public libraryShutterstock

There were no E-readers back in the 1980s—you checked out books from the library, both local and school. If you needed to do research or write a paper, there was no Google to help—everybody used the library.

7. Slap Bracelets

1980s Slap Bracelet

Shutterstock

Slap bracelets were all the rage in the 1980s, but ended up getting banned in schools in the ‘90s after kids were injuring themselves. The bracelets are making a comeback, but are no longer considered appropriate for kids.

The Latest

young couple hugging and smiling against a pink heart background

117 Cute Things to Say to Your Girlfriend

two young women laughing against a background with pink lightning bolts

150 Dark Jokes for Twisted Laughs

two young men pointing and laughing hysterically

Dirty Knock-Knock Jokes That Aren't for Kids

couple sitting on the couch laughing at the TV and eating popcorn

215 Best Yo Mama Jokes of All Time

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.