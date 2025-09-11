 Skip to content
Facts & Humor

7 Gen Alpha Slang Terms to Know Right Now, According to My Kids

These 7 Gen Alpha slang terms are everywhere, and knowing them will keep you in the loop.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 11, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 11, 2025

As the mother of a nine and (almost) 12-year-old, the Gen Alpha lingo in my household is “low-key” off-the-charts. Every day, I find myself attempting to translate the dialogue, googling number combinations, and wracking my brain to determine what-the-actual-heck they are talking about. Sometimes, I don’t think they even know. Well, I did the research so you don’t have to. Here are the 7 “Gen Alpha” slang terms to know right now, especially if you plan on impressing anyone younger.

1
6-7

Three girlfriends girls schoolgirls teenagers 12-15 years old, autumn summer day city, read watch message phone, watch videos Internet, social networks application. Happy laughing smiling having fun.
Shutterstock

Anytime the number six comes up in conversation, my kids immediately say “6-7” and start giggling. One of my daughter’s friends even has a water bottle emblazoned with the numbers. Just why? “I don’t really know what it means,” my daughter tells me when I ask. “It came from a song.” The song is “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, featuring the recurring lyric, “6-7.” According to her, whenever her teacher means 67 or 6 or 7, the kids respond “6-7!”

RELATED: 100 Slang Terms From the 20th Century No One Uses Anymore.

2
Mid

Happy relaxed overjoyed preteen child kid in wireless headphones choosing, listening favorite energetic disco rock n roll music dancing outdoors. Girl walking in urban city street background. Vertical
Shutterstock

Mid is relatively easy to translate. “In the middle of bad and good,” my daughter says. My son uses the word in a sentence: “My Chipotle burrito is so mid.”

3
Low-Key

Asian boy using mobile phone while resting on bed at home
Shutterstock

You might say, “I’m going to have a low-key night,” but your kids aren’t going to know what you are talking about. “It’s the same thing as ‘kinda’,” she says. You say like ‘I low-key don’t like this food.'” I asked my son to use it. “Low-key bussing,” he says. Wait, what does bussing mean? “Bussing means good,” he says. Therefore, low-key bussing means that something doesn’t taste good.

4
Cap

Teenager boy wearing casual t-shirt standing over blue isolated background laughing at you, pointing finger to the camera with hand over mouth, shame expression
Shutterstock

Cap is pretty straightforward. “Stop the cap, stop the lying basically,” my daughter says. I ask her to elaborate. “I don’t know, it just means that.

5
Chicken Jockey

two little boys having lots of fun with video games
Shutterstock

I had high hopes for Chicken Jockey. “It’s from the Minecraft Movie. It doesn’t mean anything,” my daughter says. “It’s just a meme. Everyone goes crazy when someone says it. But that was like a year ago, no one says it anymore,” my son adds.

6
Brainrot

Happy girl using cell phone laughing in a coffee shop terrace
Shutterstock

Brainrot encompasses a variety of terms like “tung tung tung sahour,” “tralalao tralala,” and “skibiti toilet,” words I made him type because I haven’t a clue on how to spell them. What do those mean? “Italian brainrot,” he says. “If you say them a lot people will call you the brainrot kid.” My daughter’s response as to what they mean? “I don’t know, it’s just really brainrotty.”

7
Unc

students talking and laughing together - Happy teenagers having fun going to school - Friendship concept with guys and girls hanging out on summer day
Shutterstock

The term “unc” has nothing to do with an uncle. “Unc is old,” my daughter says, but my son adds: “really old.” You “reach unc status,” if you “turn 20 or something,” he adds. So if someone says, “Oh my gosh, you are an unc,” that’s not a compliment.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
Latest News
  • Target store
    Target store
    Wellness

    7 Best Target Accessories to Buy Now

    Grab them before the fall sale ends Saturday.

  • Happy smiling group of teenagers high school pupils friends classmates college students boys and girls with bags hanging out in park nature street outside take selfie shot picture photo having fun
    Happy smiling group of teenagers high school pupils friends classmates college students boys and girls with bags hanging out in park nature street outside take selfie shot picture photo having fun
    Facts & Humor

    7 Gen Alpha Slang Terms to Know Right Now

    I forced my kids to translate for me.

  • woman in beige overalls planting mums in the fall
    woman in beige overalls planting mums in the fall
    Daily Living

    12 Best Fall Flowers to Plant Now

    Gardening pros say these are perfect for autumn.

  • Walmart
    Walmart
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Walmart Beauty Finds

    From pumpkin shampoo to TikTok-approved skincare.

  • home depot store
    home depot store
    Daily Living

    2 Home Depot Holiday Favorites Hitting Shelves

    One item sells out every year.

  • Aldi
    Aldi
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Aldi Home Essentials

    From chic pillows to clever kitchen gadgets.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family