7 Gen Alpha Slang Terms to Know Right Now, According to My Kids

As the mother of a nine and (almost) 12-year-old, the Gen Alpha lingo in my household is “low-key” off-the-charts. Every day, I find myself attempting to translate the dialogue, googling number combinations, and wracking my brain to determine what-the-actual-heck they are talking about. Sometimes, I don’t think they even know. Well, I did the research so you don’t have to. Here are the 7 “Gen Alpha” slang terms to know right now, especially if you plan on impressing anyone younger.

1 6-7

Anytime the number six comes up in conversation, my kids immediately say “6-7” and start giggling. One of my daughter’s friends even has a water bottle emblazoned with the numbers. Just why? “I don’t really know what it means,” my daughter tells me when I ask. “It came from a song.” The song is “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, featuring the recurring lyric, “6-7.” According to her, whenever her teacher means 67 or 6 or 7, the kids respond “6-7!”

2 Mid

Mid is relatively easy to translate. “In the middle of bad and good,” my daughter says. My son uses the word in a sentence: “My Chipotle burrito is so mid.”

3 Low-Key

You might say, “I’m going to have a low-key night,” but your kids aren’t going to know what you are talking about. “It’s the same thing as ‘kinda’,” she says. You say like ‘I low-key don’t like this food.'” I asked my son to use it. “Low-key bussing,” he says. Wait, what does bussing mean? “Bussing means good,” he says. Therefore, low-key bussing means that something doesn’t taste good.

4 Cap

Cap is pretty straightforward. “Stop the cap, stop the lying basically,” my daughter says. I ask her to elaborate. “I don’t know, it just means that.

5 Chicken Jockey

I had high hopes for Chicken Jockey. “It’s from the Minecraft Movie. It doesn’t mean anything,” my daughter says. “It’s just a meme. Everyone goes crazy when someone says it. But that was like a year ago, no one says it anymore,” my son adds.

6 Brainrot

Brainrot encompasses a variety of terms like “tung tung tung sahour,” “tralalao tralala,” and “skibiti toilet,” words I made him type because I haven’t a clue on how to spell them. What do those mean? “Italian brainrot,” he says. “If you say them a lot people will call you the brainrot kid.” My daughter’s response as to what they mean? “I don’t know, it’s just really brainrotty.”

7 Unc

The term “unc” has nothing to do with an uncle. “Unc is old,” my daughter says, but my son adds: “really old.” You “reach unc status,” if you “turn 20 or something,” he adds. So if someone says, “Oh my gosh, you are an unc,” that’s not a compliment.