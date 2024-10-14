Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fitness
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Scientists Develop "Exercise Pill" That Replicates the Benefits of Running

This drug could be a game changer.

Female athlete running outdoors.
iStock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastOct 14, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Imagine a pill that could mimic the physical effects of running a 10k, without you moving a muscle—which is exactly what scientists in Denmark have developed. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the drug called LaKe is shown to encourage ketones and lactate in animal studies. “We’ve developed a molecule that can mimic the body’s natural metabolic response to strenuous exercise and fasting,” Dr. Thomas Poulsen, a chemist at Aarhus University who led the research, said, via the New York Post. “In practice, the molecule brings the body into a metabolic state corresponding to running 10 kilometers at high speed on an empty stomach.” Here’s what to know about the pill.

RELATED: 8 Ways to Improve Your Running Technique.

Human Trials

A scientist in a laboratory working on a medical research drug trial

Shutterstock

After promising results, the drug will now move onto clinical human trials at Aarhus University. “It can be difficult to maintain motivation to run many kilometers at high speed and go without food,” Dr. Poulsen says. “For people with physical ailments, such as a weak heart or general weakness, a nutritional supplement can be the key to better recovery.”

How Exactly Does It Work?

Handful of pillsShutterstock

Exercise causes the body to produce lactate and ketones, a natural inflammatory response after physical excursion. This encourages hunger suppression while decreasing free fatty acids. The LaKe pill has the same effect without the need for strenuous exercise. “This has a number of health benefits, for example, reducing the risk of developing metabolic syndrome [a group of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes],” says Dr. Poulsen.

RELATED: Mom Lost 189 Pounds After Running 1 Mile a Day.

When Will the Drug Be Available?

Empty plate, fork and knife, and an alarm clock on blue backgroundShutterstock

Scientists warn it will be many years before the drug is available to the public. In the meantime, lifestyle habits such as intermittent fasting can also encourage the production of ketones. “One of the things that also happens towards the end of a fast is that the body produces ketones, similar to a keto diet,” molecular exercise physiologist Keith Baartells UC Davis Health. “Yet, eating a normal diet but restricting when you eat will not give you all the benefits of the keto diet. When the body is put in periods of longer fasts, it will start producing ketones, but may not get to the levels that you need for therapeutic ketosis.”

600 Calories Burned?

A man looks tired after running

Shutterstock

According to data from Runner’s World, a 10K run burns around 600 calories. This means LaKe could be key in encouraging significant weight loss, much like diabetes/weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

A woman sleeping in bed
Night Night

Doing This Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Better

A woman sitting down outside filming a TikTok video
Sun's Out

This Latest TikTok Health Hack is Dangerous

A close up of someone pouring CoQ10 supplement capsules into their hand
Bigger Boost

5 Benefits of Taking CoQ10 Supplements

closeup of a person checking the expiration date on milk in the grocery store

California Just Banned "Sell By" Dates

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.