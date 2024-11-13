Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Body-Care Products as Amazon for $23 Cheaper

Dollar Tree is perhaps best known for its dupes of high-end beauty and skincare products. But every so often, shoppers get lucky and stumble upon actual brand-name items for just $1.25. And it looks like this month is shaping up to be a very lucky one, as Dollar Tree customers have found Monday Haircare, PreparationH, Harry's, and more on shelves. Read on for their top finds and to see how much you can save.

1 | Monday Shampoo and Conditioner Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok Monday Haircare's shampoo and conditioner first went viral back in 2021 when the brand was splashed all over TikTok. Its popularity hasn't waned either, with beauty editors agreeing that it lives up to the hype. So, you can imagine shoppers' shock when they found this coveted brand on the shelves at Dollar Tree. The discount store is selling travel-sized shampoo and conditioner bottles for $1.25 each, as Annika Krouse found. On Amazon, a set of full-size 12-ounce bottles is $13.99, while slightly larger travel-sized bottles are $3 each at Target.

2 | Harry's Scalp Scrub Copyright @rachelxburrows / TikTok Harry's is a men's self-care brand that can be found at most big-box stores. It appears that their scalp scrub may be out of stock in most places, but it previously retailed for $22 at Walmart, and can be ordered today from Amazon for $25. However, @rachelxburrows saw the product at her Dollar Tree for $1.25. "This is actually an insane find," she said.

3 | Lusti Hair Oil Copyright @bossbabexoxo / TikTok "This is what my hubby uses, and at the beauty supply store, it is like $15 or more," said shopper @bossbabexoxo when she came across this hair oil from Lusti. On Amazon, the same-size bottle is $9.50, compared to $1.25 at Dollar Tree. RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Amazon for $19 Cheaper.

4 | Preparation H Wipes Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok Hemorrhoids are an all-too-common part of life that people rarely talk about. But that doesn't mean they can be ignored! If you suffer from this pesky problem, Dollar Tree is selling Preparation H medicated hemorrhoidal wipes for women. "This is a really good name brand find," said shopping influencer Alexx Schmutz in a TikTok video. A pack of 48 wipes is just $1.25, compared to $8 on Amazon. They contain witch hazel and are infused with "refreshing cucumber, soothing aloe, vitamin E, shea butter, and chamomile," according to the packaging.

5 | Almay Goddess Gloss Copyright @jenbb1125 / TikTok These lip glosses from Almay give you a sheer, iridescent look. They're $4.50 on Amazon, but shopper @jenbb1125 found them at Dollar Tree for $1.25. Her store had the lip gloss in gold, fuchsia, teal blue, and copper.

6 | Hello Toothpaste Copyright @taylornelsonofficial / TikTok This one won't actually save you money, but it could save you some hassle if you can pick up the name-brand product at Dollar Tree. Hello antiplaque and whitening toothpaste is a vegan formula that contains no peroxide, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, dyes, titanium dioxide, or SLS. A three-pack is about $15 on Amazon, while Dollar Tree is selling single tubes for $5, according to shopperTaylor Nelson.

