Dollar Tree Is Selling Mrs. Meyer's Cleaning Products at "Clearance" Prices

While Dollar Tree's makeup and skincare aisles are full of fun finds, cleaning supplies are arguably one of the less exciting things on our shopping lists. That said, when it comes to stocking up on name-brand cleaning products at bargain prices , the discount retailer is still the place to shop. Historically, customers have found toilet bowl cleaners, antibacterial soaps, and multi-purpose sprays from trusted brands like Lysol, Dawn, and Fabuloso, with prices starting at just $1.25. And now, Dollar Tree shoppers are coming across Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products at incredibly low “clearance” prices.

Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning supplies are selling for less than $5 at Dollar Tree—but you have to act quick because they’re flying off the shelves, warned TikTok user Marissa ( @marissainthemidwest ) in a recent clip.

“Ya’ll, if you see any Mrs. Meyer’s products left at your Dollar Tree, snag them,” she told her 87,000 followers, pointing to a whole row of the name-brand cleaning products.

At her Dollar Tree location, TikToker Annika Krouse ( @annikakrouse ) also found Mrs. Meyer’s dish soap, hand soap, and the brand’s famous multi-surface everyday cleaner in a variety of scents, including lavender, honeysuckle, and lemon verbena.

Typically, these products retail for $5 individually at big-box stores like Target. Dollar Tree also slapped a $5 price sticker on its Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning supplies, but several shoppers say it’s all a mirage.

A quick pit-stop at the price scanner revealed that Dollar Tree heavily discounted Mrs. Meyer’s inventory down to $1.25 per item . Both Marissa and Krouse documented “the moment of truth” in their TikToks.

“The rumors are true!!!!” Krouse captioned her video, where she rings up the $1.25 Mrs. Meyer’s dish soap, hand soap, and multi-surface spray to prove her point.

“[It’s] so amazing,” she added, confirming what she noted were "clearance" prices.

Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning supplies are beloved for their garden-inspired scents and thoughtfully crafted formulas, which consist of plant-derived ingredients and essential oils. Plus, all their products are made from recyclable packaging.



On Reddit, shoppers praised the Mrs. Meyer’s multi-surface spray, noting that it can be used “on pretty much everything.”

“It’s a great general cleaner,” wrote one user. “Table tops, shelves, walls, counters, headboards…. I use the concentrate on my floors….I use it every day (I like to disinfect counters after dinner but wipe down with that after other meals…I use disinfectant in the bathroom but otherwise that’s a good surface cleaner.)”

Another agreed, chiming in, “It’s my favorite cleaner.”

“I love it,” said a third. “I use it on about everything for basic all day cleaning.

If you’ve been thinking about making the switch to Mrs. Meyer’s, now’s your chance! But you better hurry before your local Dollar Tree sells out.